“The Flight Attendant” Season 2: Where To Watch? | Release Date, Plot & More

The second season of “The Flight Attendant” is ready to take off, and Kaley Cuoco returns with more thrilling adventures. Meanwhile, for fans of the series looking for a streaming guide featuring where to watch The Flight Attendant season 2, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll discuss the release date, plot, cast, and more on the streaming of The Flight Attendant Season 2.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant introduced us to Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco; meanwhile, her youth is portrayed by Audrey Grace Marshall. At the same time, Cassie is a hard-drinking, fun-loving character who aspired to become a flight attendant after witnessing a flight attendant calming passengers during a plane wreck.

Meanwhile, the latest season of The Flight Attendant saw Cassie on a flight to Bangkok, where she flirted with a passage and ended up spending the night. However, as she woke up the next day, she saw Alex dead in the bed lying next to her; to top it all off, she had no memory of the events. Furthermore, a terrified and hungover Cassie decided not to call the police, which contributed to one of her bad decisions throughout this journey. While she eventually got out of the problem and got back to her everyday life, it seems like there is a bumpy road ahead for Cassie.

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 plot

On the flip side, The Flight Attendant season 2 will open up about Cassie living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend; she’s sober now. While she still works for Imperial Airlines, once in a blue moon, she also works for the CIA. However, problems will start again when Cassie takes an assignment where she witnesses a murder. While the plot may sound simple now, things will surely be complicated for Cassie.

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 release schedule

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will air on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. As for the release timing, the first episode will air at 3 A.M. ET. As for the other regions, the timings are mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 12 AM PDT

12 AM PDT Central Time: 2 AM CST

2 AM CST British Time: 9 AM BST

9 AM BST European Time: 9 PM CEST

9 PM CEST India Time: 12:30 PM IST

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 cast

While the upcoming season will have most of the returning cast members, it will also see some additions to the cast. Talking about who is in, let’s take a look.

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

as Cassie Bowden Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian

as Annie Mouradian Deniz Akdeniz as Max

as Max Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

as Megan Briscoe T.R. Knight as Davey Bowden

as Davey Bowden Audrey Grace Marshall as young Cassie

In addition to the above names, there will also be a few additions; Sharon Stone as Cassie’s mother, Lisa Bowden, and Santiago Cabrera as Cassie’s boyfriend. Now that we’ve got an idea about the cast and who’s playing who, let’s see where you can watch the upcoming season of The Flight Attendant.

Where to watch ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2?

As of now, The Flight Attendant Season 2 will stream online on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. Meaning fans will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch timely episodes of season 2. Moreover, when writing this article, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial; and the service is not even available in many regions. As for the unavailability, you can bypass that barrier with the help of a VPN service; and if you’re facing difficulty choosing, check out our list of the best VPN services for streaming.

With that, we come to the end of this streaming guide, make sure to follow our other streaming guides published on our website; in addition to the streaming guides, there’s also a dedicated article on what’s best to watch on Netflix this weekend, do check it out.