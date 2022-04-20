Top 20 Countries With Fastest Broadband Internet Speed In The World

The Internet is what keeps our modern society functioning. In this day and age, no Nation can function adequately without proper Internet infrastructure. So here are the top 20 countries with the fastest internet speed in the world.

According to Speedtest Global Index, these figures are the median internet speeds of a particular country. Countries are ranked based on both broadband and mobile internet speeds in this list. These figures are updated each month on Ookla’s official website.

“Speedtest Global Index rankings are based on median download speed to best reflect the speeds a user is likely to achieve in a market.” Ookla

Ookla has recently changed how they rank a country’s fastest internet speed. They are transitioning from a country’s mean internet speed to median internet speed. This change will better represent the average internet speed of a country.

Top 20 Countries with the Fastest Broadband Internet Speed

Currently, Singapore is the country with the fastest broadband internet speed in the world. Monaco previously held this spot for most of 2021. However, with the ranking changes it is more likely that countries like Singapore and Chile are likely to hold the top spot.

According to Ookla, the global median broadband download and upload speeds were 62.52 Mbps and 26.98 Mbps, respectively (March 2022). Interestingly, the United States is ranked 8th with 151.46 Mbps internet download speed.

Rank Country Fastest Broadband Download Speed (Mbps) Broadband Upload Speed (Mbps) Global Average 62.52 Mbps 26.98 Mbps 1 Singapore 197.97 Mbps 166.31 Mbps 2 Chile 197.28 Mbps 94.50 Mbps 3 Thailand 187.80 Mbps 152.92 Mbps 4 Denmark 170.38 Mbps 95.14 Mbps 5 Hong Kong 161.93 Mbps 109.88 Mbps 6 Monaco 158.56 Mbps 114.22 Mbps 7 Macau 157.97 Mbps 143.91 Mbps 8 United States 151.46 Mbps 21.03 Mbps 9 China 151.34 Mbps 37.32 Mbps 10 Spain 136.67 Mbps 102.27 Mbps 11 Romania 131.96 Mbps 94.26 Mbps 12 Liechtenstein 125.84 Mbps 94.35 Mbps 13 Japan 122.48 Mbps 93.72 Mbps 14 New Zealand 119.72 Mbps 86.46 Mbps 15 Switzerland 119.68 Mbps 63.60 Mbps 16 Portugal 110.66 Mbps 76.96 Mbps 17 Canada 110.13 Mbps 23.29 Mbps 18 France 108.60 Mbps 90.52 Mbps 19 United Arab Emirates 107.98 Mbps 74.44 Mbps 20 South Korea 106.74 Mbps 94.61 Mbps

Notable countries and their ranks

Many notable countries are featured on the list but not everyone can make it to the top. So here are the rankings of a few notable countries.

Israel: Rank 33 (91.43 Mbps)

Brazil: Rank 35 (91.03 Mbps)

Saudi Arabia: Rank 39 (82.61 Mbps)

Russia: Rank 44 (70.82 Mbps)

United Kingdom: Rank 53 (62.10 Mbps)

Italy: Rank 59 (54.31 Mbps)

Philippines: Rank 60 (52.16 Mbps)

India: Rank 72 (48.15 Mbps)

Ukraine: Rank 77 (46.96 Mbps)

Mexico: Rank 81 (41.46 Mbps)

The effect of 5G

Contrary to popular belief, the deployment of 5G actually slowed the global average speeds. However, this is pretty understandable considering the scope of this expansion. It will be interesting to see how 5G affects internet usage across the globe.