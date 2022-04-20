Top 20 Countries With Fastest Broadband Internet Speed In The World

The Internet is what keeps our modern society functioning. In this day and age, no Nation can function adequately without proper Internet infrastructure. So here are the top 20 countries with the fastest internet speed in the world.
According to Speedtest Global Index, these figures are the median internet speeds of a particular country. Countries are ranked based on both broadband and mobile internet speeds in this list. These figures are updated each month on Ookla’s official website.
“Speedtest Global Index rankings are based on median download speed to best reflect the speeds a user is likely to achieve in a market.”Ookla
Ookla has recently changed how they rank a country’s fastest internet speed. They are transitioning from a country’s mean internet speed to median internet speed. This change will better represent the average internet speed of a country.
Top 20 Countries with the Fastest Broadband Internet Speed
Currently, Singapore is the country with the fastest broadband internet speed in the world. Monaco previously held this spot for most of 2021. However, with the ranking changes it is more likely that countries like Singapore and Chile are likely to hold the top spot.
According to Ookla, the global median broadband download and upload speeds were 62.52 Mbps and 26.98 Mbps, respectively (March 2022). Interestingly, the United States is ranked 8th with 151.46 Mbps internet download speed.
|Rank
|Country
|Fastest Broadband Download Speed (Mbps)
|Broadband Upload Speed (Mbps)
|Global Average
|62.52 Mbps
|26.98 Mbps
|1
|Singapore
|197.97 Mbps
|166.31 Mbps
|2
|Chile
|197.28 Mbps
|94.50 Mbps
|3
|Thailand
|187.80 Mbps
|152.92 Mbps
|4
|Denmark
|170.38 Mbps
|95.14 Mbps
|5
|Hong Kong
|161.93 Mbps
|109.88 Mbps
|6
|Monaco
|158.56 Mbps
|114.22 Mbps
|7
|Macau
|157.97 Mbps
|143.91 Mbps
|8
|United States
|151.46 Mbps
|21.03 Mbps
|9
|China
|151.34 Mbps
|37.32 Mbps
|10
|Spain
|136.67 Mbps
|102.27 Mbps
|11
|Romania
|131.96 Mbps
|94.26 Mbps
|12
|Liechtenstein
|125.84 Mbps
|94.35 Mbps
|13
|Japan
|122.48 Mbps
|93.72 Mbps
|14
|New Zealand
|119.72 Mbps
|86.46 Mbps
|15
|Switzerland
|119.68 Mbps
|63.60 Mbps
|16
|Portugal
|110.66 Mbps
|76.96 Mbps
|17
|Canada
|110.13 Mbps
|23.29 Mbps
|18
|France
|108.60 Mbps
|90.52 Mbps
|19
|United Arab Emirates
|107.98 Mbps
|74.44 Mbps
|20
|South Korea
|106.74 Mbps
|94.61 Mbps
Notable countries and their ranks
Many notable countries are featured on the list but not everyone can make it to the top. So here are the rankings of a few notable countries.
- Israel: Rank 33 (91.43 Mbps)
- Brazil: Rank 35 (91.03 Mbps)
- Saudi Arabia: Rank 39 (82.61 Mbps)
- Russia: Rank 44 (70.82 Mbps)
- United Kingdom: Rank 53 (62.10 Mbps)
- Italy: Rank 59 (54.31 Mbps)
- Philippines: Rank 60 (52.16 Mbps)
- India: Rank 72 (48.15 Mbps)
- Ukraine: Rank 77 (46.96 Mbps)
- Mexico: Rank 81 (41.46 Mbps)
The effect of 5G
Contrary to popular belief, the deployment of 5G actually slowed the global average speeds. However, this is pretty understandable considering the scope of this expansion. It will be interesting to see how 5G affects internet usage across the globe.