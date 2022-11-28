All Star Wars Shows Releasing On Disney+ After Andor

Three years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+‘s Star Wars series have become the primary source for Star Wars storylines – for both newbies and longtime fans. Whether it’s live-action shows like The Mandalorian or animated series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars appears to have achieved the consistency that the movies are struggling to find on television. While The Mandalorian was the foundation for the success of Star Wars TV on Disney+, not every Star Wars TV show released after Andor is part of the Mandoverse.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Star Wars won’t make an appearance on television again until 2023, following the conclusion of Andor season 1. The Bad Batch season 2, which was initially planned to debut in September 2022, has been pushed back to 2023 and will begin Star Wars’ following year on television. In 2023, three more Star Wars series will either make their debuts or launch new seasons, and four more Star Wars shows are in various stages of production with no set release date. Although the second and final season won’t debut for another two years, it’s crucial to keep in mind that Andor will return. And here’s a list of all the Star Wars shows that will release after Andor.

All the Star Wars shows releasing after Andor

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

While The Bad Batch season 2 will arrive a little later than predicted, fans will not have to wait much longet. The show will premiere on January 4, 2023. Following the devastation of Kamino in season 1, The Bad Batch returns for new adventures in a galaxy that has been entirely taken over by the Empire.

Dee Bradley Baker, who has voiced every male clone in the Star Wars animated series, reprises his roles as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and the now imperial soldier Crosshair. Michelle Ang, who plays the female clone Omega, also makes a return. The Bad Batch season 2 appears to be a lot more ambitious in terms of scale and roster of characters, from Palpatine to Gungie.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series will return for season 3 in February 22, 2023. Din Djarin and Grogu are back for what appears to be The Mandalorian’s largest season yet after stealing the show in the second part of The Book of Boba Fett.

What began as a straightforward journey of a Mandalorian bounty hunter has since grown into a vast Star Wars tale involving numerous distinct Mandalorian factions, former imperial Forces, and even Jedi. Grogu might have preferred to live with the Mandalorian than to train with Luke, but even if they are the galaxy’s favorite couple, things will not be simple for them because Din is now Mandalore’s legitimate ruler.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2

The anthology animated series Star Wars: Visions may not be canon. But that is what makes it one of the most original Star Wars offerings in recent memory. The first season of Visions was the result of a partnership between seven of the top anime studios in Japan, including Geno Studio and Studio Trigger.

The first episode of Season 1 of Visions, “The Duel,” is now part of the Star Wars canon. Thanks to a manga. But it’s unclear if any of the other episodes will get a sequel. In reality, animated studios from all over the world, not just Japan, will be featured in Star Wars: Visions season 2, which debuts in the spring of 2023.

Young Jedi Adventures

Image: IMDb

Young Jedi Adventures was first announced at the start of 2022. It is now scheduled to debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior in the spring of 2023. The Younglings’ Jedi training as they discover the ways of the Force will be followed in the kid-friendly Star Wars animated series.

Assuming that Young Jedi Adventures is canon, it will be the first Star Wars television show to be set in the High Republic. The High Republic has not yet appeared on television, despite Tales of the Jedi having a Star Wars galaxy before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Ahsoka

Ahsoka, a live-action Disney+ series is based on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. It will feature Ahsoka after she left a significant legacy in the Star Wars universe. Ahsoka is anticipated to be a significant event for the Star Wars galaxy as a whole, not just for the character given how intertwined the Mandoverse and the events of Star Wars Rebels have been.

Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper, all of whom originated in Star Wars Rebels, will also receive live-action versions in Ahsoka. The search for Ezra and Thrawn as teased in The Mandalorian will likely be Ahsoka’s main storyline. Ahsoka currently doesn’t have a release date.

Skeleton Crew

Image: IMDb

Skeleton Crew, which was announced in May 2022, will take place in a post-Return of the Jedi galaxy and will follow a group of kids as they try to find their way home. This young cast is joined by Jude Law, whose role in Skeleton Crew has yet to be revealed.

While little is known about Skeleton Crew, it will be part of the Mandoverse, or Star Wars shows set in the same era as The Mandalorian. Jon Watts, who directed the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy and will serve as executive producer and writer for Skeleton Crew, pitched the show to Jon Favreau. Skeleton Crew currently has no release date.

The Acolyte

Image: IMDb

The Acolyte, one of the most promising upcoming Star Wars films, began filming at the end of 2022. However, there is no set release date as of yet. The closing years of the High Republic are the setting for the mystery-thriller The Acolyte.

It will follow a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master as a string of atrocities that seem to be related to odd forces start to occur. A live-action Star Wars series set in the High Republic would be extremely intriguing at a time when the majority of Star Wars productions are set in well-known eras like the Age of the Empire and the galaxy after Return of the Jedi.

Lando

Image: IMDb

There hasn’t been much news about the Lando television series starring Donald Glover since it was first announced two years ago as a spinoff of Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, neither Donald Glover nor Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, have ever commented on the show’s discontinuation.

Kennedy asserts that Glover’s busy schedule is the real cause of Lando’s delay (as reported by CinemaBlend). Another recent Lando development occurred in March 2022 when Donald Glover jokedly remained silent when asked about the Star Wars project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. Now that Atlanta is over, the Lando series might finally take off.

Star Wars Movie Releasing After Andor

There are numerous Star Wars movies in production, despite the fact that the impending Disney+ series featuring the franchise are currently far more reliable. Having said that, no Star Wars film has a release date as of the time of writing.

The release date for Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which was announced in December 2020, was set for Christmas 2023 for a while before it was revealed that the project had been put on hold. As a result, Damon Lindelof’s upcoming Star Wars film project, which is reportedly creating a Star Wars movie set after The Rise of Skywalker, appears to be the most reliable. Here’s every Star Wars movie releasing after Andor, with release dates still to be announced:

Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie

Which Star Wars project are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments down below!