Here’s What To Expect From The Mandalorian Season 3

While the fans await Mando’s return, it has been revealed that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming soon. Along with our favorite Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, yes, not calling him Grogu, on whom the entire series is seemingly based. Meanwhile, along with the events of what happened in the last two seasons of The Mandalorian, we’re here to discuss what we might see in the upcoming season 3 of The Mandalorian.

We’re sure all of us Star Wars fans have questions about the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. What events will unfold, and which new characters will the series introduce to fans in the upcoming season? However, while there is still time for The Mandalorian Season 3 to arrive on Disney+, here are a few things we can’t wait to see and get some more insights on.

The Mandalorian Season 3: What to expect from the upcoming season!

1. More on the Darksaber

Screengrab: The Mandalorian

The last season of The Mandalorian ended with the Dark Saber getting into the hands of Din Djarin. In the last episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, after Mando defeats Moff Gideon in combat, he gains the right to the Dark Saber. However, at the time, the Mandalorian was unaware of the said custom.

Since princess Bo-Katan tells Din Djarin before they approach the Imperial cruiser that he should leave Moff Gideon to her. However, no one knew at that time about the Dark Saber being only won in combat. Interestingly, Din Djarin also offers Bo-Katan the Dark Saber after saying he yields and the Dark Saber is hers.

Meanwhile, in the first trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3, the conversation between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin indicates there are clearly some differences between them. It could be mainly because of the Dark Saber since whoever holds the Dark Saber can lay claim to the throne of Mandalore. Meanwhile, all this means more drama around the Dark Saber, and hopefully, we’ll get some history on the beautiful piece of weaponry as to who forged it and how the Dark Saber came to be.

2. Moff Gideon & the Empire

Screengrab: The Mandalorian

Moff Gideon’s defeat in the Mandalorian Season 2 is clearly not the end of the Empire. We are surely expecting to see more of Moff Gideon and how the Empire plans to take the galaxy under its rule once again. Furthermore, we also know that the Empire has got Baby Yoda’s blood samples, which is to help them restore back to power.

While we do not know yet what role will Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon play in The Mandalorian Season 3. However, since the character is an ex-ISB and is a top-level officer of the Empire, it would be great to learn some of the Empire’s secrets spilling from Moff Gideon.

3. Din Djarin’s redemption

Screengrab: The Mandalorian

As shown in the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, the story will heavily revolve around DIn Djarin’s redemption. Since the Mandalorian Din Djarin follows the radical Mandalorian group – the Death Watch. The watch believes that once a Mandalorian removes his helmet in front of anyone, he is a Mandalorian no more. Accustomed to the Death Watch’s reasons, Din Djarin now must redeem himself if he were to call himself a Mandalorian once more.

And for that, Mando must go to the “living waters of Mandalore.” Meanwhile, we also see the armorer and Din Djarin conversing about the same in the last season. According to the Mandalorian Creed, a Mandalorian who took off his helmet may only be redeemed in the living waters of Mandalore. Furthermore, the living waters are beneath the mines of Mandalore, which have been destroyed. It would be great for the fans to finally see Mandalore and the living waters.

4. Mandalorian history

Screengrab: The Mandalorian

Since the next season will be heavily fixed on multiple Mandalorians, we’re expecting the show will give fans more insight into the Mandalorian history. In addition, the trailer has shown that fans will be seeing many more Mandalorians in the next season, as Bo-Katan says to Baby Yoda, “Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?”

Furthermore, we’re hopeful that The Mandalorian Season 3 will shed some light on the multiple types of Mandalorian armors. In addition to the different tech and colors these Mandalorian armors have and their representations.

5. The Jedi

Screengrab: The Mandalorian

The last episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 featured a character that no one saw coming. As the Dark Troopers were breaking the door to the cockpit to help Moff Gideon, we see a deadly Jedi enter the Imperial cruiser and cut through the Dark Trooper platoon to make his way to where the party was.

To our surprise, the Jedi was none other than Luke Skywalker. While Skywalker was there to rescue Baby Yoda and take him with himself to train him, it left many of us wondering what the creators had planned for the character up ahead in the story.

Meanwhile, since the creators needed a Jedi to train Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, and Ahsoka Tano wasn’t keen on doing so, the creators revealed that the only Jedi around at that time in the story would be Luke Skywalker.

6. And, Of course, more of Baby Yoda

Image: IMDb

Well, this one comes without question. As soon as fans laid eyes on Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, the character has been the center of attention for every fan. Given the character is cute and mysterious, fans have no idea about the character’s origins.

While the relationship between Din Djarin and Baby Yoda has grown significantly, with Din Djarin caring for him like a father; however, it would be great to see who are his actual parents. In addition, we expect to see some more drama around Baby Yoda, with the Empire hunting him for his powers.

Things to expect from The Mandalorian Season 3: Summing up

While these are the things that we are expecting from The Mandalorian Season 3, make sure to let us know what are your expectations from the next season. Meanwhile, as the time for the season’s release date nears and we get new trailers, we’re sure many things will be revealed in due time. Lastly, The Mandalorian Season 3 will stream on Disney+ in 2023, and we’ll be back with our weekly streaming guides when it does.