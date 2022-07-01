Summer Anime 2022: Best Upcoming Anime This Season

After a jam packed Spring 2022, we’re finally in Summer. And don’t think that this season is going to be a slouch either. We have some truly awesome new anime and sequels as well. So to help you narrow down your choices here we have list of the best upcoming shows of Summer Anime 2022.

But before we begin, we have to mention that this list has newly released anime from the summer quarter only. The summer quarter starts from July and end with September. Moreover “newly released anime” here means only those that start in this season. So great ongoing shows like One Piece, Summertime Rendering, Digimon Ghost Game and more will not be in the list.

Best Summer Anime 2022

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 (July 1)

“Rent A Girlfriend” is one of the most popular romcoms released back in 2019. It is about a Kazuya Kinoshita, a boy reeling from getting dumped by his girlfriend. In desperation he decides to use an online girlfriend app and hires Chizuru Mizuhara as his rented girlfriend. After some usual romcom problems, Kazuya is forced to continue to employee Chizuru as more girls join this stupid but fun harem comedy anime.

RWBY: Ice Queendom (July 3)

“RWBY: Ice Queendom” is a retelling of the massively popular internet series RWBY. Although a remake there are some differences in its plot which makes it good for newcomers and old fans alike. Furthermore unlike the original which is made by a few passionate artists, this anime has studio Shaft and some of the biggest names in animation behind it. So do keep an eye on this highly anticipated show.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 (July 4)

Season 2 of Classroom Of The Elite is a pretty surprising anime to see this summer. Although season 1 was popular, no one had any expectations that this LN adaptation will get another season. But here we are, and we can expect some thrilling psychological action from the new season.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (July 14)

Speaking of unlikely sequels, there is no other like The Devil is a Part-Timer! this season. The original season aired all the way back in 2013 and was super popular. But after so long, everyone had given up hope for a new season. But now season 2 is finally here, and although they all look a bit different we’re just glad to see Maou and everyone else again.

Overlord Season 4 (July 4)

From one demon lord to another, “Overlord” is a fantastic isekai anime that started all the way back in 2015. Unlike usual isekai, is not some hero but the powerful lord of the terrifying Great Tomb of Nazirick. Now known as Ainz Ooal Gown, he is being a limitless power with no morality in a fantasy world ripe for the taking.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (July 8)

“Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer” is probably a bit of an odd addition to this list, but we did not want to fill this list with just sequels. This is an anime adaptation of the very beloved manga that ran from 2005 to 2010. It is about a college boy that one day is tasked by a lizard to help a princess defeat a mage to save the world. But the princess wants to defeat the mage to destroy the world herself. So what will the boy do to save the world? Watch the anime and find out.

And there you have it. You can find most of this anime on Crunchyroll and other big streamers. There are still some great anime not here like the upcoming Saint Seiya Season 2 for which we don’t know the release date yet. Are there any other that you add here? Do you think some of these are not going to be that good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.