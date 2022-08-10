Spotify Secretly Launches A Website To Buy Live Concert Tickets

Spotify has been embracing music concerts for a while now, where it allows users to book live concert tickets for select artists. But now the company has taken the matter into its own hands with a new Spotify Tickets website.

The development was first spotted by hashtag-founder Chris Messina and later picked up by TechCrunch. The freshly baked Spotify Tickets website lists live concerts for various artists, including Limbeck, Annie DeRusso, and Crows.

For the uninitiated, Spotify already added a Live Event feature to its smartphone apps earlier this year. However, what’s different in the case of the website is that Spotify directly handles the payment as well, instead of redirecting to platforms like Eventbrite or Ticketmaster.

The company told TechCrunch that the Spotify Tickets website is strictly a test run and they have no further details to share. The publication notes that live events listed on the website are different from the ones on the in-app events discovery page.

The website’s support page labels it as a ticketing agent and the company would charge a booking fee with a clear mention of the same during the payment process. The tickets made available through the websites are pre-sale allocations for upcoming events.