[Spoilers] ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Official Trailer Explained: Who Are Gohan Beast, Cell Max & Orange Piccolo?

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is smashing the Japanese Box Office, and global fans can only wait. For us outside Japan, we all have our cool new trailers that Toei is still releasing even after the film’s release. And speaking of which, we have what might be the final trailer for this film.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

But before we check it out, there is something we have to mention. The trailer is highly spoiler-heavy and will feature all the new forms and the final hidden villain. So if you would rather wait for the global release in August, you should turn back now.

But if you’re okay with that, we have a truly awesome trailer for you to check out. Moreover, we will also be discussing the new forms of Gohan and Piccolo and the final villain, Cell Max. So without further ado, let’s begin.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ final official trailer

The trailer starts strong with a few action shots, then a sudden close-up shot of Cell Max. Then we see the awkward but hilarious scene of Bulma wishing for a more feminine figure. But the trailer kicks back into high gear as it shows off Orange Piccolo and some more action scenes. All this ends with the breathtaking transformation of Gohan into Gohan Beast.

Now that you have seen them let’s talk about these transformations and the mysterious new final villain.

Find your dream job

Orange Piccolo

Image Credit: Toei

Orange Piccolo turns our favorite Namekian orange and makes him grow in size quite a bit. During the film, Piccolo asks Shenron to unlock his potential, as Guru did for Gohan and Krillin back on Namek. However, Shenron also ends up giving him something special. This ends up being this awesome new transformation. Orange Piccolo is pure power, and we see him being pretty much unstoppable until Cell Max shows up.

Cell Max

Image Credit: Toei

Cell Max is this film’s final main villain and is Doctor Hedo’s creation. Although he looks like Cell, he is just a copy made by Hedo based on old data. Moreover, he is also incomplete since he was released early by Carmine. But he is still mighty and is very fast despite his gargantuan size. He is so powerful that he takes down nearly everyone at the Red Ribbon base until Gohan unleashes his new form and takes him out with Orange Piccolo.

Gohan Beast

Image Credit: Toei

And now we talk about the most exciting aspect of the film. Although the community thought this was Final Gohan, Toriyama has confirmed that this is Son Gohan Beast. The form is an evolved version of the ultimate Gohan form he achieved back in the Buu Saga. The form is extremely powerful as we see him take a punch from Cell Max without a scratch and then take him out without any sweat.

That’s all we have for today. We hope you now have a better idea of all these exciting new transformations and who the final villain is. What do you think about these forms? Do you think Cell Max is a good villain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.