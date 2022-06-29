Moment Summer Yard Sale Is Offering 75% Off On New Camera Gear

Moment is an online marketplace for creative individuals who are into photography. The website has one of the best-selling camera gear, lenses, and even courses on photography from multiple creators. If you happen to be a camera and photography enthusiast, you are in luck!

Moment has just started its first annual Summer Yard Sale in which you can save up to 75% on new gear, closeout great, and open box gear. We’ve listed some of the many great deals on a variety of products.

Deals on Moment’s summer yard sale

Image Credit: Moment

Moment is just starting out with its first annual Summer Yard Sale, and the deals are worth checking out. Let’s start off with something for the filmmakers. You can get some of the best deals on quality Camera sliders by Rhino, Zhiyun gimbals, and portable microphones by Rode

There’s also a ton of gear for smartphone filmmakers too. You can opt for some of the best handheld smartphone gimbals by the likes of DJI and Zhiyun. For instance,

Moment’s Summer Yard Sale also has some fantastic deals on Backpacks, smartphone lenses, and wireless charging pads. Along with these, we also recommend checking out discounts on photography courses offered by Moment.

After visiting the website, you’ll see The Summer Yard Sale live on top. You can apply filters for deals on new gear or open box items. You can do so by clicking on the ‘Filter By’ option on the left, which has options like Stocks and Savings, Item Condition, and Brands.

Lastly, you can also wait for Amazon’s prime day sale in July which features some great deals on electronics and gadgets. However, it’s still a few days away starting from the 12th of July till the 13th. Prime members are going to benefit a lot from it.

Will you buy some photography gear from Moment’s Summer Yard Sale? Let us know in the comments.