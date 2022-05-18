Where To Watch ‘Cautious Hero’ Anime Online [For Free]

‘Cautious Hero’ is an anime series that was quite a surprise hit anime of Fall 2019. The series rose to popularity due to its comedic approach to the overly saturated Isekai genre. Fans are also eagerly waiting for overly ‘Cautious Hero’ season 2.

If you are interested in watching this show, you can watch it for free on YouTube. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Cautious Hero’ anime for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Cautious Hero’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Users can also watch the English dubbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll. Luckily, you can also watch all 12 episodes of the anime on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access Muse Asia?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Cautious Hero’ for free

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of any video to access all the episodes from the entire season. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Cautious Hero’ on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 12).

Cautious Hero: Season 2

Currently, there’s no official word on Cautious Hero Season 2. The studio behind the anime, White Fox, is currently working on a different project. Fortunately, their current series is scheduled to premiere in July 2022.

So there’s a chance that the studio can decide to pick up the anime for a second season after the premiere of their current series. Considering that, fans might have to wait until 2023 for a second season.