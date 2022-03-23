“Valimai” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After being delayed several times, Ajith’s “Valimai” was finally released in theaters in February 2022. The movie enjoyed a great theatrical run and received a lot of love from fans all across the nation. However, there is still a huge chunk of the audience who didn’t watch the movie in theaters.

One reason for that is the raging popularity of “The Kashmir Files.” The film dominated its competition on the big screen. As a result, several films are already gearing up for an OTT release sooner than anticipated.

Ajith’s crime-thriller is part of the list, and honestly, fans will not complain much about it. Speaking of its online release, you can expect it to hit the shelves on March 25, 2022. Considering that it will primarily target Indian audiences, you can expect it to be released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

But where to watch Valimai online? Let’s move on to the next section of this streaming guide?

Where to watch ‘Valimai’ online?

Image credit: Zee Studios

When the film was released in theaters, it was already confirmed that Zee Studios had brought its digital rights. Keeping that in mind, you will be able to watch the movie online exclusively on Zee5.

All you have to do is head over to this page on Zee5 on the above-mentioned release date and time. Meanwhile, you can check out our guide on another regional release, “James.”

Is ‘Valimai’ worth watching?

Considering the movie had a budget of Rs. 150 Crores, it was expected to flaunt many great scenes. As expected, the movie lived up to the expectations. The movie has already crossed Rs. 200 Crores mark, so it is a successful film.

As for deciding whether to watch it or not, it depends if you love a lot of action. If the answer is yes to that question, we are sure you will love the movie. Additionally, it has amassed a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb, which further solidifies it as an enjoyable flick.

That’s it for this article. Have you already watched the movie? Or are you planning to do so this weekend? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below