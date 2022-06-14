Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Listing Reveals Chip And RAM

ARCore is a software development kit for developers made by Google that allows augmented reality applications to be built. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro has been spotted on Google’s ARcore listing.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 is on the list of supported devices and specifications. The device appeared on the Google Play Console listing and Geekbench a few months back. Although the renders for it were already available online, we still weren’t sure about the specifications.

Image Credit: Slash Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro will come with 6GB of ram with Snapdragon 778G under the hood after slash leaks. The official name for the chipset on the listing is Qualcomm SM7325. Going by the renders, it looked like a beefier device with a narrower aspect ratio.

The resolution for the tall AMOLED display will be 1080*2408 pixels. The display panel will be crisp and have a pixel density of 450ppi. Samsung’s latest One UI version 4 will run on top of Android 12.

There is still a lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro that isn’t available. However, the current model is a tough military-grade device with a detachable battery and a pogo pin connector. The upcoming model should also have similar quality standards in terms of toughness.

Along with beefier phones, Samsung is also planning to add ginormous camera sensors in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. What are your thoughts on the upcoming Samsung galaxy Xcover6 pro? Comment below.