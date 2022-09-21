Sony Launches WH-1000XM5 In India For An Introductory Price of Rs 26,999

After a long wait, Sony has finally launched its noise-canceling finesse, the WH-1000XM5, in India. The headphones came out in May in other countries and have finally made their way to the sub-continent.

For starters, Sony’s WH lineup is known for its finest noise-canceling headphones, with experts calling them “Industry-leading.” The WH-1000XM3 was tipped as one of the best headphones in terms of sound and noise canceling, and soon enough, the XM4s took the crown.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Specifications

Fossbytes

Here’s everything you need to know about the XM5s.

Active noise-cancellation with two processors and eight microphones.

New driver units.

Bluetooth 5.2.

30-hour battery life.

Speak to chat and touch controls.

Multi-point connectivity.

Improved audio quality via microphone thanks to four beamforming mics.

The WH-1000XM5 now has two processors on either side instead of one on the XM4s. The battery life remains the same, and all the standard features from the XM4s are present, except the Bluetooth chip, which has been upgraded to 5.2.

Sony has also announced an offer where if you pre-book the headphones before October 7, you can buy them for an introductory price of Rs 26,990 instead of Rs 34,990 after the offer expires. The headphones will be available to purchase starting October 8 in two colorways — Black and Silver.

What are your thoughts on the WH-1000XM5? Let us know in the comments below.