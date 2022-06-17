‘One Piece’ Chapter 1053 Release Time | What To Expect?

‘One Piece’ is going ever strong with each chapter. The twists and turns provided by each chapter have fans clinging to the manga for so long. Meanwhile, we’re here with the weekly edition of ‘One Piece,’ featuring the release date and time of ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1053 and the spoilers that have been leaked so far.

After defeating Kaido, the straw hat captain is having loads of fun in Wano country along with every other person in Onigashima, who is enjoying their newfound freedom. In addition, Yamato has joined the Straw hats, and Momo is set to rule the country as their new Shogun. While all are happy and on top of their worlds, Luffy’s return to the sea will make things difficult for the straw hat captain and the crew.

Chapter 1053 of ‘One Piece’ will release worldwide on Sunday, June 19th, 2022. Upon its official release, fans can read the new chapter online at Viz and Manga Plus, along with the last chapters of One Piece, in case the fans have missed them.

As for One Piece Chapter 1053, the chapter will go online at 8 AM PDT; however, the release time will not be the same for other time zones. Keeping that in mind, we’ll list the release time for chapter 1053 for the different time zones below.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1053: What to expect?

According to this week’s One Piece spoilers, the upcoming chapter is named “The New Emperors,” and the chapter will start with the news of a 3 million berries bounty placed on Luffy, Kid, and Law. While the upcoming chapter will be somewhat of a filler, the chapter will focus on the characters’ joy after the defeat of Kaido and a free Wano country.

In addition, the upcoming chapter will reveal the actual name of Hitetsu, and Nico Robin will discover that Hitetsu’s real name is Kozuki Sukiyaki, and he’s the father of Kozuki Oden. For those who do not know, Kozuki Sukiyaki is a former Shogun of the Wano country who’s thought to be dead. Moreover, he’s the grandfather of Kozuki Momonosuke and Hiyori.

Along with these revelations, we’ll also learn about Ryokugyu and that his original name is Aramaki, who has the powers of the devil fruit, which allows him to turn his fingers into roots and suck the life force out of others. With that, we come towards the end of this weekly edition of One Piece featuring chapter 1053.