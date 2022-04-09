Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The popular supernatural teen drama “Riverdale” is airing its sixth season. And just like all the other seasons, this one is just as insane, if not more, and leaves you clueless about what’s next. So fans cannot wait for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 to come out.

As for the release date, it is set to air on CW on April 10, 2022. But CW is on TV; what about streaming? Can you stream it online? If so, can you do it for free? Let’s answer all that and more in this guide.

But before we begin, make sure you’re already caught up in the show. If not, check out our guide on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 8 as well. Now without further ado, let’s go over the upcoming episode.

Where to watch Riverdale season 6 episode 9 online?

As you may already know, CW is an American channel, so the episode cannot be viewed on it internationally. Thus, Netflix holds the right to stream this awesome series. You can find the latest episode on it just a day after release (except in the U.S.). You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 episode 9 for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix, the platform the series is also being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its gigantic catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from Riverdale season 6, episode 9?

The latest episode was certainly eventful, with this season’s main villain, Percival making some big moves. We finally saw his confrontation with Archie hanging in the casino, which was possibly his doing. The episode ends with the gang realizing the villain has the power to control minds.

Now for the new episode, if we go with the promo, Jughead is vying to kick Percival out of town for good. Also, we have Betty and Cheryl finally confront each other and deal with their conflict. But since the episode is titled “The Serpent Queen’s Gambit,” we expect the titular character Toni Topaz to take center stage in the new episode.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think the Serpent Queen has planned? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.