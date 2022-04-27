“Ozark” Season 4 Part 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There aren’t many TV shows that are better than Ozark in the crime drama genre. The show initially started airing back in 2017, but like every good thing, it will end too. It was earlier announced that season 4 will be the last addition to the show. However, it was divided into two parts to further increase the excitement of fans. After the success of part 1, Ozark season 4 part 2 is finally gearing up for a release.

Speaking of its release, it will be available online on April 29, 2022. It will be available globally at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Similar to Ozark season 4 part 1, the second part will flaunt a total of seven episodes, released at once.

But where to watch the popular show online? Let’s discuss it without wasting any more time.

Where to watch ‘Ozark’ season 4 part 2 online?

Image credit: Netflix

If you have watched the previous seasons of the series, you must be aware of where to watch it. However, in case you are just getting started, then you can find all the seasons of Ozark on Netflix. This obviously includes Ozark season 4 part 2 as well.

Unfortunately, like most streaming services, Netflix no longer provides a free trial. You will have to purchase a subscription to the platform to access its library.

How is ‘Ozark’?

The 3-time Primetime Emmy winner is one of the best shows released under the banner of Netflix. It follows the story of a financial advisor. The said advisor has to launder money to appease a drug boss.

After 5 years, his story is about to conclude in Ozark season 4, part 2. If you still haven’t started streaming it, now is a perfect time. And for those who are up to date with the show, feel free to leave your spoiler-free thoughts about the show in the comments section below.