“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Riverdale” is a fantastic teen drama starring characters from the massively popular comic “Archie.” The show is currently airing its sixth season, with seven episodes out till date. So let’s go over when Riverdale Season 6 Episode 8 comes out.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The episode will air on April 3, 2022, on CW. But what about streaming? Can you watch it online? If so, where can you see it? Also, is it possible to stream it for free? You’ll find the answer to all that in this guide.

But before we move on, you should be caught up by now if you haven’t already. So do check out Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7 as well. Now without further ado, let’s begin this guide.

Where to watch Riverdale season 6 episode 8 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Now you might think that the only way to watch it is to tune in on CW to watch it on TV. But streaming giant Netflix also has the rights to stream this teen drama. You will get the episode a day after its release (except in the U.S.). You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 episode 8 for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform the series is being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from Riverdale season 6, episode 8?

In the last episode, we got to see the impact of some major events that took place earlier in the show. One of which is Jughead losing his hearing. He finds hope in a graphic novel by a deaf man named Daniel. We also got to bid goodbye to the villain Hiram Lodge at a proper funeral.

Of course, we have to mention Jughead also getting superpowers of his own at the end. This is probably the most exciting aspect of the upcoming episode, to see what he will do with these newfound powers. We’ll have for the episode to figure that out.

That’s all we have for today.