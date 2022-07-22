Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time | Where To Watch

The fourth episode of Rent a Girlfriend season 2 is upon us, and for the fans looking for the release date and time of episode 4, we’ll share the details in this article along with where you can watch the upcoming episode.

In the last episode of Rent a Girlfriend season 2, fans laughed as Kazuya found himself in a bit of a situation. As so it happened, Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend returned to his life; however, at a not very appropriate moment. As the protagonist was in his apartment with Mizuhara, Mami knocked on the door. While Mizuhara could escape the situation, one from that Kazuya thought he got away. However, to his surprise, Mami could detect that Mizuhara was in the apartment before she got there.

While Kazuya’s life has been chaotic lately, all this amounted to a good laugh for the viewers. Meanwhile, let’s look at the release date and time of the upcoming episode of Rent a Girlfriend Season 2.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Friday, July 22nd for some regions, and on Saturday, July 23rd for other regions. As for the precise release date and time, have a look here.

Pacific Time : 11:30 AM PT (July 22 nd )

: 11:30 AM PT Central Time: 1:30 PM CT (July 22 nd )

1:30 PM CT Eastern Time: 2:30 PM ET (July 22 nd )

2:30 PM ET British Time: 7:30 PM BST (July 22 nd )

7:30 PM BST Australian Time: 4:30 AM AEST (July 23 rd )

4:30 AM AEST Japan Time: 3:30 AM JST (July 23 rd )

3:30 AM JST Indian Time: 12:00 AM IST (July 23rd)

Where to watch Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 online?

Internationally, fans can head over to Crunchyroll to watch the latest episodes of Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 online. However, in the regions where Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 is unavailable on Crunchyroll, fans can use VPN services to watch the latest episodes online. Meanwhile, here are the best VPN services to stream online content in 2022.