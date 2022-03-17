“Deep Water” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Deep Water is the latest movie gearing up for a release in the thriller genre. The movie stars renowned actor Ben Affleck, who has always made fans fall in love with his acting. We are sure you must be itching to know the details about the 2022 thriller film’s release.

So without any further delay, let’s talk about it. Deep Water is set to make its amazing debut online on March 18, 2022. As far as its release time is concerned, you can expect it to hit the decks at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

But that begs the question: where to watch the new Ben Affleck movie? To find the answer, you have to read the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Deep Water’ online?

Image credit: Hulu

The movie has been dubbed as an erotic thriller, which grasps the audience’s attention. You can watch this movie exclusively on Hulu. All you have to do is head over to this page on Hulu on the above-mentioned release date and time.

While you wait for the movie to be released online, you might be interested in watching other Hulu titles. After all, the streaming service is a gem for OTT releases. We suggest you try watching “The Dropout” on the service. The series above narrates the story of Elizabeth Holmes in a fantastic manner.

What to expect from ‘Deep Water’?

Although there aren’t many details known about the movie’s plot, we have some good news for you. There is an official synopsis of the movie out there. You can read it below:

“A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

Does the movie sound interesting to you? Feel free to share your expectations from it in the comments section below.