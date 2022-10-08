What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In October 2022: Oct 10 – Oct 16?

Just like that, a week has gone by and Hulu is readying up another batch of content for the second week of October 2022. Last week we saw Hulu start the month off with some great releases, like the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy and the Solar Opposites Halloween Special. But the month of spooks is still going on, and with what’s to come this week, we think Hulu know that too.

So, with that, let’s go over all the new movies and series coming to Hulu in the second week of October 2022. This list will cover all new content coming to the streaming platform from October 10, 2022, to October 16, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

Grimcutty (Monday)

Grimcutty is a new American horror film about the terrifying titular creature that haunts the suburbs. It is an internet meme somehow brought to life by the hysteria of a pair of parents. Now their young teen daughter and her little brother must stop this creature.

Rosaline (Friday)

Rosaline is new American comedy film starring Kaitlyn Dever as the titular character. The plot is a unique spin to the classic Romeo and Juliet tale where we now see things from the point of view of Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin and Romeo’s ex. We can’t imagine how this one will go, and you either probably, so do check it out.

Everything heading to Hulu on the October 2nd week

Image credit: Hulu

October 10 (Monday)

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

October 11 (Tuesday)

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

October 12 (Wednesday)

After (2019)

October 14 (Friday)

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

October 15 (Saturday)

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

October 16 (Sunday)

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Hulu in week two of October 2022. We will also be covering new releases heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Also, since you’re already here, check out what came out on Hulu last week.