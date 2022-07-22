‘The Wheel of Time’ Renewed For Season 3 On Prime Video

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s series of fantasy novels of the same name. The first novel, which was adapted into Season 1 of the show, follows Aes Sedai member Moiraine. She gathers a group of people believing that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, a mythical figure whose reincarnated form is destined to either destroy or save the world.

The cast includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zo Robins, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney. Now, The Wheel of Time gets renewed for a season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere. Keep reading to know more.

The Wheel of Time gets renewed for season 3

Prime Video hosted a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 for their animated digital series The Wheel of Time: Origins. They did, however, have a big surprise in store for fans of the series’ live-action branch.

Not only did they share a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel of how season 2 production is progressing. But they also announced that the show has been officially renewed for season 3. This is the second time the show has been renewed before the previous season has even aired.

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022

The plot details of the show are kept under the wraps. Showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins shared his excitement and revealed where the story will be headed saying,

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time. The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

At this time, it is unknown what the season 3 production schedule will look like. However, given that production on The Wheel of Time season 2 wrapped in February of this year, it’s likely that they’ll start shooting the new season this fall.