8 K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist This November 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, we can’t help but reflect on what a year it has been for Korean films and shows! We have binged on K-dramas all year, confirming that the Hallyu craze is here to stay.

While October has been an exciting month for K-drama lovers, with everything from a historical drama to a love story served on a platter, November appears to be just as exciting, with new K-dramas set to be released this month.

8 K- drama to watch this November 2022

1. The Fabulous

The Fabulous will explore the friendships, hardships, and romances of those who work in South Korea’s cutthroat fashion industry. The new series is headlined by SHINee’s Minho, who plays Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo editor. Despite his skill at his job, he appears to be uninterested in it.

Meanwhile, Chae Soo-bin (I’m Not A Robot) will play Pyo Ji-eun, a public relations manager for a luxury brand whose longtime desire was to work in the fashion sector. The duo quickly form a romantic relationship, which adds a new challenge to their hectic, fast-paced work environment.

The Fabulous will premiere on November 4 on Netflix.

2. Call My Agent!

Call My Agent! is based on the French comedy series of the same name and follows the celebrity managers who work at an entertainment agency managed by Tae-oh (Lee Seo-jin). Its employees include team leader Kim Jung-don (Flower of Evil’s Seo Hyun-woo) and managers Chun Jae-in and So Hyun-joo, played by Hospital Playlist’s Kwak Sun-young and Joo Hyun-young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), respectively.

The series will also feature a slew of celebrity cameos, including Parasite’s Cho Yeo-jeong and Claudia Kim, who will play themselves. Throughout, Call My Agent! , the four agents prove to be competent at their jobs, effectively avoiding and resolving crises and other troubles causeed by the agency’s celebrities. But they’re ultimately amateurs at handling their own personal lives.

Call My Agent! will premiere on November 7 on tvN. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

3. Revenge of Others

In this teen revenge thriller, Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun) is a high school student who is mourning the loss of her twin brother. Previously a member of the school’s shooting team, she begins refining her shooting abilities once more, intending to take revene while investigating her brother’s death.

In her search for the truth, Chan-mi meets Ji Soo-heon (Solomon Park), who exacts vigilante revenge on bullies on behalf of their victims. As Chan-mi approaches the perilous truth, Soo-heon pushes her to turn back before it’s too late.

Revenge of Others premieres on Disney+ on November 9.

4. Somebody

Netflix is also planning to premiere a new thriller series starring On Your Wedding Day’s Kim Young-kwang and newbie Kang Hae-lim. Kang plays Sum, a socially awkward developer for the social connecting app Somebody.

Sum is drawn into police investigations as a serial murderer began using the app to meet and brutally murder victims. At the same time, she meets the enigmatic architect Yoon-o (Kim) via the app. Despite the fact that Yoon-o is hiding a dark, dangerous secret, Sum develops a deep romantic bond with him.

Somebody premieres on November 18 on Netflix.

5. Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki returns with another revenge drama a year after Vincenzo. He plays Yoon Hyun-woo in Reborn Rich, who is betrayed and murdered by Do-joon, the youngest son of the wealthy Sunyang family he has served his entire life. He is later resurrected in the body of Do-joon and begins plotting his revenge to bring the family down from within.

Adapted from the webtoon The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate will be directed by Jung Dae-yoon. Reborn Rich also stars veteran actor Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist), Kim Tae-hee (Sungkyunkwan Scandal), and Tiffany Young (Girls’ Generation).

Reborn Rich will air on JTBC every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning November 18. It will also be available to stream on Viu.

6. Please Send A Fan Letter

Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung plays top actress Han Kang-hee in Please Send A Fan Letter. Meanwhile, Yoon Park plays Bang Jung-seok, a single father whose sick daughter wishes to receive a letter from her favourite actress, Han.

Jung-seok forges a letter from Han to his daughter in order to grant his daughter’s wish. The letter becomes the spark for the worst crisis of Han’s career after a catastrophic mix-up, leading the actress to cross paths with the father-daughter combo.

Please Send a Fan Letter premieres on November 26 on MBC TV.

7. Unlock The Boss

Image: Viki

Unlock The Boss is a mystery sci-fi series based on Park Seong-South hyun’s Korean webtoon of the same name. It follows an unemployed young guy, Park In-sung (Chae Jong-hyeop), who picks up a mysterious smartphone that can speak and give him commands.

After the unfortunate death of brilliant CEO Sun-joo (Park Sung-woong), the device is seized by his soul. In-sung and Sun-joo work together to uncover the truth behind the CEO’s death. Seo Eun-soo, who plays Jeong Se-yeon, a robot-like assistant who supports their research, will also appear in the series.

Unlock The Boss premieres on November 30 on Viki.

8. I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything

Another webtoon adaption, I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything, stars AOA’s Seolhyun as Lee Yeo-reum. She struggles to cope after her mother dies shortly after Yeo-reum is abandoned by her lover. And she decides to relocate to a quiet village to escape the city’s bustling lifestyle while dealing with her loss.

Yeo-reum meets the introvert but brilliant Ahn Dae-beom (Im Si-wan) who works at the local library when she arrives in the seaside town of Angok. Each dealing with their own tragic backgrounds, the couple begins to feel connection with one another.

Release date and streaming platform TBA.

