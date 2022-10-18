All Nintendo Switch Games To Play Online Without Subscription

Nintendo Switch is similar to all consoles that offer a subscription service to play games online. However, this wasn’t the case at launch, when everyone could play Nintendo Switch games online without paying for a membership.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service came out on September 2018. This service was just like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Gold. However, paying for online services to play a game we have already purchased is still weird.

Fortunately, many free games can be played without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You can also check out our other article on the best Nintendo Switch emulators.

Free N intend o Switch games to play online without a subscription?

The following are the free-to-play online games that can be played without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You can also check out the complete list of all free-to-play games from the Nintendo website.

Apex Legends

Arena of Valor

Asphalt 9: Legends

Blaloon Blalympia 2

Brawlhalla

Circle of Sumo: Online Rumble!

CRSED: F.O.A.D

Dauntless

Dawn of the Breakers

DC Universe Online

Eternal Card Game

Fall Guys

Fallout Shelter

Fantasy Strike

Fortnite Battle Royale

GetAmped

Growtopia

Island Saver

Kitten Squad

Knockout City

Lightseekers

Ninjala

Onigiri

Overwatch 2

Paladins

Pokemon Cafe ReMix

Pokémon UNITE

PunchMan Online

Realm Royale

Rogue Company

Rocket League

Roller Champions

Spellbreak

Skyforge

Sky: Children of the Light

Smite

Super Animal Royale

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Trove

Turbo Shot

Vigor

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks: Blitz

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

If we missed a game, let us know in the comment section below.

Should you buy a subscription for online services?

Nintendo Switch Online subscription prices and offers can vary depending on your country of origin. For example, members in U.S and Canada can take advantage of exclusive special offers from Nintendo. However, the service isn’t as good as PS Plus or Xbox Gold as it doesn’t offer monthly free games.

Instead, Nintendo does offer classic NES and Super NES games to its members. There’s also an expansion pack that adds Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games to the service. However, the performance of these games is a bit poor as they are not running natively on the Switch but through an emulator.

Offering old games instead of new ones is why many users hesitate to buy the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Let us know your thoughts about the subscription service in the comment section below.