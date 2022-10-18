All Nintendo Switch Games To Play Online Without Subscription

Nintendo Switch is similar to all consoles that offer a subscription service to play games online. However, this wasn’t the case at launch, when everyone could play Nintendo Switch games online without paying for a membership.
Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service came out on September 2018. This service was just like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Gold. However, paying for online services to play a game we have already purchased is still weird.
Fortunately, many free games can be played without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You can also check out our other article on the best Nintendo Switch emulators.
Free Nintendo Switch games to play online without a subscription?
The following are the free-to-play online games that can be played without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You can also check out the complete list of all free-to-play games from the Nintendo website.
- Apex Legends
- Arena of Valor
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Blaloon Blalympia 2
- Brawlhalla
- Circle of Sumo: Online Rumble!
- CRSED: F.O.A.D
- Dauntless
- Dawn of the Breakers
- DC Universe Online
- Eternal Card Game
- Fall Guys
- Fallout Shelter
- Fantasy Strike
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- GetAmped
- Growtopia
- Island Saver
- Kitten Squad
- Knockout City
- Lightseekers
- Ninjala
- Onigiri
- Overwatch 2
- Paladins
- Pokemon Cafe ReMix
- Pokémon UNITE
- PunchMan Online
- Realm Royale
- Rogue Company
- Rocket League
- Roller Champions
- Spellbreak
- Skyforge
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Smite
- Super Animal Royale
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades
- Trove
- Turbo Shot
- Vigor
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks: Blitz
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
If we missed a game, let us know in the comment section below.
Should you buy a subscription for online services?
Nintendo Switch Online subscription prices and offers can vary depending on your country of origin. For example, members in U.S and Canada can take advantage of exclusive special offers from Nintendo. However, the service isn’t as good as PS Plus or Xbox Gold as it doesn’t offer monthly free games.
Instead, Nintendo does offer classic NES and Super NES games to its members. There’s also an expansion pack that adds Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games to the service. However, the performance of these games is a bit poor as they are not running natively on the Switch but through an emulator.
Offering old games instead of new ones is why many users hesitate to buy the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Let us know your thoughts about the subscription service in the comment section below.