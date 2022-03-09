Best Nintendo Switch Emulators For PC and Android

Nintendo Switch is by far one of the best handheld consoles of this generation. Despite being a portable device, it competes with Playstation and Xbox in terms of popularity and sales. However, taxes, import charges, and availability make it difficult for someone to buy a Switch console in some parts of the world. In cases like these, Nintendo Switch emulators are the way to go. Using these emulators, you can play Nintendo Switch games on PC and Android.

Playing with a keyboard and mouse seems like a better alternative than dealing with Switch joy-con drift issues. As many emulators are available on the internet, how do you know which one is the best? Worry not, because we have got you covered. The following are some of the best Nintendo Switch emulators available right now.

Best Nintendo Switch Emulator For PC

Yuzu Emulator

Yuzu emulator is by far the most popular Nintendo Switch emulator for PC. With it, you also can play almost any Switch game with an excellent performance rate. Yuzu is made by the developers of Citra, a popular Nintendo 3DS emulator. They even have a list so that you can check the compatibility of your favorite games. It can be pretty tricky to use for first-time users, but you can get the hang of it after watching a few guides, just like the one above.

Yuzu emulator is available on both Windows and Linux and has the least bugs. Its popularity has even led to it being used as a base for other emulators on this list. It is even possible to play games with up to 4K resolution with a proper PC setup. It even supports both AMD and Nvidia graphic cards. But the main factor is that it supports heavy-duty AAA Nintendo games with high compatibility. That means you can play games such as Super Mario Odyssey and Legend of Zelda: BOTW.

Pros

Best performance

Free and Open source

Large library of games

Stable

Consistent updates

Cons

Hard to setup

Framerate issues in high end games or low spec PC

Limited controller support

Texture and rendering inconsistencies in some games (rare)

Ryujinx Emulator

Ryujinx is another popular Nintendo Switch emulator for PC, known for being easy to use. It is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Ryujinx is the 2nd best option coming slightly behind Yuzu in terms of performance. But it can still run major Nintendo Switch games at 60 FPS, given the proper hardware.

This is probably the best option for beginners who don’t want a very technical setup and want a simple and easy-to-use interface. There are more than 1000 games available; however, only half of them can run properly. Currently, this is the best and only option for Mac users.

Pros

Easy to setup

User friendly interface

Inbuilt resolution scaling

Cons

Performance lacking in some titles

Slow at startup for new users

Cemu Emulator

While it is not precisely a Switch emulator, Cemu can run GameCube, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch games. It was one of the first emulators to run Switch games with remarkable consistency. The developers update the emulator frequently, adding new features and performance improvements.

You even have the option to mod these games right from the launch settings, which can make the experience even more fun. You can play most games at 1080p/60fps. It has many advanced features such as graphic packs that let you play with mods, rendering quality, resolution, anti-aliasing, shading, and various other settings.

Pros

Advanced features

Can run both WiiU and Switch Games

Mods

Graphic packs

Cons

Complicated setup

Controller configuration is complicated

Only some major Switch games are supported

Best Nintendo Switch Emulator For Android

Some software are also capable of running Switch games on your high-end Android phones. However, be warned they are a bit sketchy as most mobile APKs are.

Android Nintendo Switch Emulator (Egg NS)

This sketchy little Nintendo Switch emulator popped up last year and was seemingly capable of running some Nintendo Switch games. Some notable games are Pokémon Sword/Shield, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Pokémon Let’s Go. However, as you can expect from a mobile emulator, it cannot run these games properly. It supports 81 playable titles; however, 73 of those crash while playing.

The downside is that it violates the MIT open-software license and uses code straight from the Yuzu emulator. For that reason, if you want to know the actual name of the emulator, you can check the above video for more context. You also have to use Nintendo-style controllers to play video games on this app.

Pros

Runs Pokemon titles smoothly

Available on Android

Cons

Sketchy origins

Game crashes

Security concerns

Close source

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/855+/865/865+ flagship SoCs needed for stable performance.

Skyline Emulator

Skyline emulator is still a work in progress open-source Nintendo Switch emulator. It is built from the ground up and designed specifically for Android. At the time of writing, there is not much to say about this emulator program as it is still developing. However, do keep an eye out for this one in the future. You can download it directly from GitHub and give it a try. However, you might only experience game crashes.

How To Emulate Nintendo Switch Games on PC and Android?

Emulating Switch games on PC and Android can be pretty complicated as it requires technical knowledge. It is not so easy for beginners, but some of these emulators have set the entry-level relatively low. You can check out our article on how to emulate Nintendo Switch Games on PC and Android for a more in-depth guide. You can also check out various YouTube guides if you are stuck on a particular step.

Conclusion

Yuzu is the best Nintendo Switch emulator out there. After testing all emulators, we found Yuzu to be the most stable, with an extensive library of compatible games. On the other hand, Android emulation is a bit hard since its hardware is severely limited. Even the most high-end smartphone will have low FPS issues and bugs.

We hope you were able to find the best Nintendo Switch emulator for you to enjoy the latest games.

FAQ-