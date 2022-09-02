All Xbox Free Games You Can Play Online Without A Gold Subscription

I have been a PC gamer all my life, so I was surprised that console players had to pay a subscription to play online games. Xbox users have it easier than PlayStation owners as they can technically play over 80 free-to-play games online.

The company offers over 125 free-to-play games, but only a handful have online multiplayer. Out of these, the following games don’t require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. We have listed these games so you can play multiplayer games without issues.

If you are a PlayStation owner, you can check out all the free games you can play online without a PS Plus subscription.

Free games to play online without Xbox Live Gold

These are all free-to-play online games you can play without an Xbox Live Gold subscription. You can also check out the complete list of all free-to-play games from the Xbox website.

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

A.P.B. Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Asphalt Legends

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Bless Unleashed

Battle Islands: Commanders

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: FOAD

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2 (partial)

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

eFootball 2023

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Fall Guys

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Halo Infinite (multiplayer)

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

It Takes Two (Friend’s Pass)

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

MultiVersus

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX.

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Rumbleverse

Skyforge

SMITE

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Splitgate

Super Bomberman R Online

Star Trek Online

Super Animal Royale

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA.

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Note: There are a few games such as Century, Roller Champions, and Techwars Global Conflict we couldn’t confirm for this list. You can try these out and see if they work for you.

Xbox Live Gold policy

Xbox deserves credit where credit is due, as its policy allows players to access free-to-play multiplayer games without Xbox Live Gold. Moreover, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the added benefit of Xbox Live Gold with various other perks.

The company has entirely removed the Xbox Live Gold’s paywall, but some games require it for premium multiplayer modes.

Xbox has not always allowed free-to-play games to be played online without a subscription. The company was even heavily criticized when it tried to increase the price of its Xbox Live Gold. Ultimately, Microsoft backtracked and offered to remove the paywall for free-to-play multiplayer games.