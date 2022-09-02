All Xbox Free Games You Can Play Online Without A Gold Subscription

I have been a PC gamer all my life, so I was surprised that console players had to pay a subscription to play online games. Xbox users have it easier than PlayStation owners as they can technically play over 80 free-to-play games online.
The company offers over 125 free-to-play games, but only a handful have online multiplayer. Out of these, the following games don’t require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. We have listed these games so you can play multiplayer games without issues.
If you are a PlayStation owner, you can check out all the free games you can play online without a PS Plus subscription.
Free games to play online without Xbox Live Gold
These are all free-to-play online games you can play without an Xbox Live Gold subscription. You can also check out the complete list of all free-to-play games from the Xbox website.
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- A.P.B. Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Asphalt Legends
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Bless Unleashed
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: FOAD
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2 (partial)
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- eFootball 2023
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Fall Guys
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Halo Infinite (multiplayer)
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- It Takes Two (Friend’s Pass)
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- MultiVersus
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX.
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Rumbleverse
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Splitgate
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Star Trek Online
- Super Animal Royale
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA.
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Note: There are a few games such as Century, Roller Champions, and Techwars Global Conflict we couldn’t confirm for this list. You can try these out and see if they work for you.
Xbox Live Gold policy
Xbox deserves credit where credit is due, as its policy allows players to access free-to-play multiplayer games without Xbox Live Gold. Moreover, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the added benefit of Xbox Live Gold with various other perks.
The company has entirely removed the Xbox Live Gold’s paywall, but some games require it for premium multiplayer modes.
Xbox has not always allowed free-to-play games to be played online without a subscription. The company was even heavily criticized when it tried to increase the price of its Xbox Live Gold. Ultimately, Microsoft backtracked and offered to remove the paywall for free-to-play multiplayer games.