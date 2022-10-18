Netflix’s Junji Ito Anime Gets Official Poster & Release Date

There are numerous well-known horror creators in Japan. Regardless of medium, many notable Japanese artists have created some of the most iconic works to scare the living daylights out of people. There are so many iconic works from the country that have found love from fans all over the world. Whether it’s on the big screen with films like Ju-On: The Grudge by Takashi Shimizu or in the pages of the novel Ring by Koji Suzuki.

But when it comes to manga, Junji Ito is the first name that springs to mind. Ito’s tales are among the most imaginative and horrifying ever written, haunting the dreams of readers who yearn for more. He’s so well-liked, in fact, that an anime series titled Junji Ito Collection was made from his works in 2018. Due to the odd choice to delete significant portions of the narrative, several fans unfortunately felt the brief adaptation to be a letdown when compared to the original.

However, Ito’s writings will soon have another opportunity to enter the realm of anime, and the translated stories of dread have found a home at Netflix. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is an upcoming anime anthology featuring numerous Junji Ito stories. The series is expected to feature a diverse cast and bring Junji Ito’s delightfully dark world to Netflix subscribers.

To get fans excited, Netflix recently shared a new poster of Juji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. It not only revealed the release date (January 19th, 2023), but also a terrifying glimpse of what’s to come. The poster depicts a girl standing in front of a terrifying monster in the background. What’s more disturbing is that the girl’s head is no longer on her body. But it is instead on the floor, smiling at the audience. This imagery is completely consistent with Ito’s work, which redefines nightmare fuel by emphasizing the uncanny and surreal.

Back in September, Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at the stories that will be featured in Maniac. These stories have been confirmed to include tales from numerous Ito collections such as Shiver and Tomie, as well as ones that have yet to be translated into English. It also revealed a few more tales that will be included in the anime. This includes “Ice Cream Truck,” “Tomb Town,” “Library Vision,” and “Headless Sculpture.”

If the tales featured in this anime are half as good as the poster, this will be a fantastic new series that could see a reliable home for future seasons at the streaming service. Juji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is set to premiere on January 19th, 2023 on Netflix.