Netflix Releases List Of Countries Where It Works The Fastest

Netflix ISP Speed Index for March 2022 is out on the official website. The ISPs of most countries registered positive growth in the ISP Speed Index. The global ISP speed index decreased by 0.2 Mbps but that wasn’t due to a depreciation in ISPs performance. The report shows signs of growth as more and more viewers are able to experience primetime Netflix in full glory.

What is Netflix’s ISP Speed Index?

Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP. In layman’s terms, it means how convenient Netflix streaming is, with a particular ISP in a country. Thus, it tells the internet speed delivered by ISPs to experience Netflix in your country, while retaining the best picture and audio quality of the content.

What do the stats tell?

As per the Netflix ISP Speed Index stats of March, five Asian countries registered an increase in bandwidth. In India, Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies, Jio Giga Fiber, and Tata Play Fiber were the top four ISPs. These ISPs registered a bandwidth of 3.6 Mbps. 7 Star Digital, Alliance Broadband, Hathway, and a few others were behind with a 3.4 Mbps speed. Lastly, BSNL and Tikona were even lower at 3.2 Mbps.

According to Netflix ISP Speed Index, ” VNPT in Vietnam jumped 0.2 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps. After dipping by 0.2 Mbps last month, Japan’s VECTANT increased by 0.2 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. Kuwait’s Zajil Telecom posted the same uptick. Pakistan’s Fiberlink climbed 0.2 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps. And Indonesia’s Telkom ticked up by 0.2 Mbps to 3 Mbps.”

A dip in speed?

The official numbers say that twenty-one countries registered a top speed of 3.6 Mbps, including Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Hong Kong, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK, and the US. However, the overall speed dipped by 0.2 Mbps from the earlier top speed of 3.8 Mbps

The decrease in speed isn’t a sign of lackluster performance of ISPs or poor connectivity. On the contrary, it shows that the primetime Netflix experience is stellar despite lower Bitrate. As content delivery is optimized, less bandwidth is required to stream on different devices. So, there is a minimal dip in the quality of the streaming, and is undiscernible to the users.

Netflix claims that the Netflix ISP Speed Index is purely a measurement of Netflix’s experience on ISPs. It doesn’t indicate the overall performance and bandwidth capabilities of an ISP.