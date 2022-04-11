Goodbye Eri: A New One Shot Manga By Chainsaw Man Author

“Goodbye Eri” is a new one-shot manga created by the super talented Tatsuki Fujimoto. As many would already know, he is the author of the highly beloved manga “Chainsaw Man.” While that is one of the more popular works of the author, he also releases a few one shots as well.

And this new one that just came out has now become the talk of the town. So with the anime still far off and part 2 of the manga nowhere in sight, we’re happy to take anything Fujimoto would give us. So first, let’s go over where you can read this new one-shot.

Where can I read Goodbye Eri online?

Goodbye, Eri: A special 200-page one-shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/kgOKTwXjBq pic.twitter.com/8L434TLJRA — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 10, 2022

The 200-page one-shot is out right now, and you can read it online. Moreover, not only can you read it online, but you can also do it completely for free. That’s right, just hop on over to VIZ and read the one shot all you want without the need for any subscription.

What is Goodbye Eri about?

Image Credit: VIZ

Before we go over the manga itself, the concept of one shot might be confusing itself so let’s go over that. One-shots are mini stories that are completely separate from any work and will tell a story all on its own. While a shot can turn into a series, the original one shot will still stand on its own as its own story worth experiencing on its own.

Now coming the manga at hand, this new one by Fujimoto is just as complex and deep as his other works. While we can give you synopsis of the plot, that might be detrimental for the reader. The 200-page work will cause an influx of emotions that will leave you speechless. Furthermore, since it’s a standalone story and free, there’s no reason for you not to try it yourself.

That’s all we have for today. Have you read the manga yet? What do you think the ending meant? Let us know your thoughts and expectations below.