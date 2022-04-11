Microsoft Seizes Russian Domains Targeting Ukraine

Microsoft has seized seven Russian domains targeting Ukraine. The software giant obtained a court order on 6 April to take control of seven domains linked to Strontium, a Russian GRU-connected hacking group.

As we know, Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022. And since then, both the countries have been involved in a physical war. Besides targeting Ukrainian cities physically, Russia is also implementing Cyber attacks against the Ukraine government.

Microsoft Seized Seven Russian Domains

Now in a move to disrupt Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine, Microsoft has seized domains linked to a Russian hacking group. After taking control, Microsoft has now redirected those seven domains to a sinkhole controlled by it. This action will immediately stop Strontium’s current use of these seized domains.

As per Microsoft, Strontium used the domains to target several Ukrainian institutions. The targets include government institutions, media organizations, U.S.-based foundations, and those involved in European Union foreign policy.

Microsoft believes Strontium attempted to establish long-term access to its targets so it could provide support to the physical invasion and also withdraw sensitive information. The tech giant has also notified the Ukrainian government about the matter, including how they detected the cyber attack activity from a Russian hacking group and their action against it.

It is not the first time Microsoft has seized domains linked to Strontium. The company has established a legal process allowing them to obtain rapid court decisions. Before this disruption, Microsoft used the same process as many as 15 times to seize the control of more than 100 domains controlled by Strontium.

What do you think about Microsoft’s disruption of the Russian cyberattack? Will it help Ukraine in combating the Russian cyberwar? Do let us know in the comments.