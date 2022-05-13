Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Announced: First Trailer And Release Window Revealed

Mob Psycho 100 is a popular supernatural anime based on the manga by One Punch Man creator ONE. Just like the massively popular superhero gag anime, this one also carries a similar charm that is unique to the author. So after two stellar seasons, fans were waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Their wait is finally over as season 3 of the anime is finally coming. We even got the first trailer for it and a release window to go with it. Let’s check it out and talk more about this awesome anime.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 trailer

It’s an understatement to say that the clip has a lot going on in it. The one thing people leave about this anime is the insane visuals and this trailer does not hold back in that regard. We get to see a wide array of scenes with a lot of the previous cast, but of course, Mob is the main focus throughout.

Is ‘Mob Psycho 100’ any good?

Image Credit: Bones

The story is about Mob, a very average and simple high school boy. But he is also a supremely powerful psychic too, capable of taking down dangerous spirits without any trouble. Although he is very calm for the most part, he bottles up his emotions too much which may explode, making Mob unleash his limitless psychic powers. The manga on which the anime is based is created by the same person that did “One Punch Man.”

So if you’ve seen that you will realize this one has a similar vibe. Moreover, it even has an all-powerful MC as well. But the show shines in its character development and how they grow over the episodes. Along with that get ready to see some absolutely jaw-dropping animation too.

The new season is slated for release this fall in October 2022. Until then you can watch the first two seasons available on Crunchyroll right now.