The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Is Getting An Anime

The infamous evil band of knights are back for a sequel anime.

Image Credit: Kodansha

“The Seven Deadly Sins” is a very popular Shounen anime that ended in its fifth season in 2021. While the final season was not well received due to its lackluster animation, the series itself is still considered very successful. So much so that the sequel manga “Four Knights of the Apocalypse” is still going.

Moreover, that sequel manga is now getting its anime too. That’s right, and the Sins are now getting a brand new anime after their adventures ended in season 5. Check out the teaser visual and what the anime will be about.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ teaser visual

The anime was announced in this year’s 24th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine. We got the above teaser visual as well. It shows off the new main character Percival standing in front of the Meliodas we know and love.

What is ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ about?

The sequel manga takes place years after the original anime. The land is now ruled by the all-powerful Arthur who we saw back in the original’s climax. In a remote corner of this world, Percival is living an easy life with his grandfather. Although he longs for adventure, he loves his grandpa more and does not want to leave him.

But one day a mysterious Knight shows up and attacks the pair out of nowhere. This event changes Percival’s fate forever and thrusts him into a destiny which might see the end of the world. Although all this sounds super exciting, we still don’t have a release date for the anime. So maybe you should check out the original anime available on Netflix right now.

Rahul Srivastava

Fan of all things tv shows, anime and movies, with a love for gaming.

