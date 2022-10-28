Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Meta Quest 2 Vs Pico 4 Lineup: Which Is The Best VR Headset?

What are the best consumer and professional standalone VR headsets?

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Meta quest 2 vs pico 4 vs quest pro vs pico 4 enterprise

After years of dominating the VR industry, Meta finally has some competition from Pico (Bytedance’s VR division). The company’s newest Pico 4 lineup competes directly with Meta’s VR headsets in price and specs. So let’s compare the Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4 vs Meta Quest Pro vs Pico 4 Enterprise.

We have compared both the consumer and enterprise-focused VR headsets from both companies. Of course, a spec sheet doesn’t tell the whole story about what a buyer should consider before spending his money. That’s why we will compare the important aspects of each of these devices at the end of the article.

Meta Quest 2 Vs Pico 4 Vs Meta Quest Pro Vs Pico 4 Enterprise [Specs]

SpecificationsPico 4Meta Quest 2Pico 4 EnterpriseMeta Quest Pro
Price€430 (128GB)
€500 (256GB)		$400 / €450 (128 GB)
$500 / €550 (256 GB)		€900$1500 / €1800
ProcessorQualcomm XR2Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+
Passthrough camerasHigh-resolution cameras with colour passthrough (16MP)Low-resolution cameras with grayscale passthrough High-resolution cameras with colour passthrough (16MP)High-resolution colour passthrough cameras with depth-correct colour
ScreenDual LCD panelsSingle LCD panelDual LCD panelsDual QD-LCD panels with miniLED backlighting
Resolution4320 x 2160 max resolution
2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi)		1,920 x 3,664 max resolution
1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi)		4320 x 2160 max resolution
2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi)		1,920 x 3,664 max resolution
1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi)
LensesPancake lenses (Thinner)Fresnel lensesPancake lenses (Thinner)Pancake lenses (Thinner)
TrackingFive external cameras for Inside/Out TrackingFour external cameras for Inside/Out TrackingFive external cameras for Inside/Out TrackingFive external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking
Refresh Rate72Hz/90Hz60Hz/72Hz/90Hz/120Hz72Hz/90Hz72Hz/90Hz
Field of View105° Horizontal
105° Vertical		89° (+-4) Horizontal
93° (+- 5.1) Vertical		105° Horizontal
105° Vertical		106° Horizontal
96° Vertical
IPD adjustment62-72mm (Automatic)58mm, 63mm, 68mm
(Manual)		62mm–72mm (Automatic)55 – 75 mm (Manual)
Battery5300mAh
2-3 hours
20W charging		3640mAh
3 Hours
10W charging		5300mAh
2-3 hours
20W charging		4500mAh (speculated)
2 hours
45W charging
Ram8GB LPDDR46GB LPDDR48GB LPDDR512GB LPDDR5
Storage 128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB256GB
512GB (only in China)		128GB, 256GB
Eye and face trackingNoNoYes (3 sensors)Yes (5 sensors)
Touch controllersPico 4 controllers (Infrared)
AA battery powered		Meta Quest 2 Touch controllers (Infrared)
AA battery powered		Pico 4 controllers (Infrared)
AA battery powered
Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers (Inside/Out camera tracking)
3200mAh battery (rechargeable)
Weight586g 503g 591g722g
Operating SystemPICO OS 5.0AndroidPICO OS 5.0Android
Charging DockNoNoNoYes
StrapAdjustable StrapFibre StrapAdjustable StrapAdjustable Strap
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1Wi-Fi 6, USB-CWi-Fi 6, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C

Which VR headset is the best?

Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4

meta-quest-2-vs-pico-4

The Pico 4 VR headset is definitely superior to the Meta Quest 2 in terms of specs and price. Compared to the Quest 2, the Pico 4 has many advantages, such as better resolution, colour passthrough, thinner design, better strap, and a lower price.

However, it should be noted that the Pico 4 standalone games library is severely limited compared to the Meta Quest headsets. The Meta Quest has access to many reclusive standalone VR games, such as Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, and many more coming in the future.

These exclusive VR games library can heavily influence buyers’ decisions if they are more interested in playing standalone VR games. However, in terms of PC VR, the Pico 4 is a better choice due to its increased resolution. The base model of the Pico 4 is even cheaper than the Quest due to its recent $100 price bump.

In hindsight, Meta raising the price of the Quest 2 right before the launch of the Pico 4 looks like a wrong decision. Unfortunately, the Pico 4 is only available in Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. There are rumours that the Pico 4 would also come to the US. However, until then, the Pico 4 will be limited to specific regions.

Meta Quest Pro vs Pico 4 Enterprise

Meta Quest Pro Vs. Pico 4 Vs. Meta Quest 2 Battle Of The VR Headsets!

Many reviewers have also pointed out that the colour passthrough on the Pico 4 seems much better than the Meta Quest Pro. It is due to the better-resolution LCD panels featured in both Pico 4 headsets. The Pico 4 Enterprise edition also features eye and face tracking like the Quest Pro.

Unfortunately, the $1500 / €1800 price point does sting a little bit, considering the Pico 4 Enterprise is just €900. However, the Quest Pro comes with Snapdragon XR2+ SoC, 12GB Ram, a charging dock, and advanced Touch Pro controllers.

Although colour passthrough opens the gate to many mixed reality apps and games, the face and eye tracking features aren’t as exciting. Looking at all the options, the only reason to consider the Meta Quest 2 or Quest Pro over the Pico 4 is due to the exclusive VR games.

However, considering PC VR also plays a huge role in gaming, the base Pico 4 seems the best choice for the right price. Let us know what you think is the best standalone VR headset in the comment section below. Is it the Meta Quest 2 or the Pico 4?

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality. Reach out to him at @NalinRawat

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022