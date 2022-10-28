Meta Quest 2 Vs Pico 4 Lineup: Which Is The Best VR Headset?

After years of dominating the VR industry, Meta finally has some competition from Pico (Bytedance’s VR division). The company’s newest Pico 4 lineup competes directly with Meta’s VR headsets in price and specs. So let’s compare the Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4 vs Meta Quest Pro vs Pico 4 Enterprise.

We have compared both the consumer and enterprise-focused VR headsets from both companies. Of course, a spec sheet doesn’t tell the whole story about what a buyer should consider before spending his money. That’s why we will compare the important aspects of each of these devices at the end of the article.

Meta Quest 2 Vs Pico 4 Vs Meta Quest Pro Vs Pico 4 Enterprise [Specs]

Specifications Pico 4 Meta Quest 2 Pico 4 Enterprise Meta Quest Pro Price €430 (128GB)

€500 (256GB) $400 / €450 (128 GB)

$500 / €550 (256 GB) €900 $1500 / €1800 Processor Qualcomm XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Passthrough cameras High-resolution cameras with colour passthrough (16MP) Low-resolution cameras with grayscale passthrough High-resolution cameras with colour passthrough (16MP) High-resolution colour passthrough cameras with depth-correct colour Screen Dual LCD panels Single LCD panel Dual LCD panels Dual QD-LCD panels with miniLED backlighting Resolution 4320 x 2160 max resolution

2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi) 1,920 x 3,664 max resolution

1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi) 4320 x 2160 max resolution

2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi) 1,920 x 3,664 max resolution

1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi) Lenses Pancake lenses (Thinner) Fresnel lenses Pancake lenses (Thinner) Pancake lenses (Thinner) Tracking Five external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Four external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Five external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Five external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Refresh Rate 72Hz/90Hz 60Hz/72Hz/90Hz/120Hz 72Hz/90Hz 72Hz/90Hz Field of View 105° Horizontal

105° Vertical 89° (+-4) Horizontal

93° (+- 5.1) Vertical 105° Horizontal

105° Vertical 106° Horizontal

96° Vertical IPD adjustment 62-72mm (Automatic) 58mm, 63mm, 68mm

(Manual) 62mm–72mm (Automatic) 55 – 75 mm (Manual) Battery 5300mAh

2-3 hours

20W charging 3640mAh

3 Hours

10W charging 5300mAh

2-3 hours

20W charging 4500mAh (speculated)

2 hours

45W charging Ram 8GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 256GB

512GB (only in China) 128GB, 256GB Eye and face tracking No No Yes (3 sensors) Yes (5 sensors) Touch controllers Pico 4 controllers (Infrared)

AA battery powered Meta Quest 2 Touch controllers (Infrared)

AA battery powered Pico 4 controllers (Infrared)

AA battery powered

Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers (Inside/Out camera tracking)

3200mAh battery (rechargeable) Weight 586g 503g 591g 722g Operating System PICO OS 5.0 Android PICO OS 5.0 Android Charging Dock No No No Yes Strap Adjustable Strap Fibre Strap Adjustable Strap Adjustable Strap Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, USB-C Wi-Fi 6, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C

Which VR headset is the best?

Meta Quest 2 vs Pico 4

The Pico 4 VR headset is definitely superior to the Meta Quest 2 in terms of specs and price. Compared to the Quest 2, the Pico 4 has many advantages, such as better resolution, colour passthrough, thinner design, better strap, and a lower price.

However, it should be noted that the Pico 4 standalone games library is severely limited compared to the Meta Quest headsets. The Meta Quest has access to many reclusive standalone VR games, such as Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, and many more coming in the future.

These exclusive VR games library can heavily influence buyers’ decisions if they are more interested in playing standalone VR games. However, in terms of PC VR, the Pico 4 is a better choice due to its increased resolution. The base model of the Pico 4 is even cheaper than the Quest due to its recent $100 price bump.

In hindsight, Meta raising the price of the Quest 2 right before the launch of the Pico 4 looks like a wrong decision. Unfortunately, the Pico 4 is only available in Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. There are rumours that the Pico 4 would also come to the US. However, until then, the Pico 4 will be limited to specific regions.

Meta Quest Pro vs Pico 4 Enterprise

Many reviewers have also pointed out that the colour passthrough on the Pico 4 seems much better than the Meta Quest Pro. It is due to the better-resolution LCD panels featured in both Pico 4 headsets. The Pico 4 Enterprise edition also features eye and face tracking like the Quest Pro.

Unfortunately, the $1500 / €1800 price point does sting a little bit, considering the Pico 4 Enterprise is just €900. However, the Quest Pro comes with Snapdragon XR2+ SoC, 12GB Ram, a charging dock, and advanced Touch Pro controllers.

Although colour passthrough opens the gate to many mixed reality apps and games, the face and eye tracking features aren’t as exciting. Looking at all the options, the only reason to consider the Meta Quest 2 or Quest Pro over the Pico 4 is due to the exclusive VR games.

However, considering PC VR also plays a huge role in gaming, the base Pico 4 seems the best choice for the right price. Let us know what you think is the best standalone VR headset in the comment section below. Is it the Meta Quest 2 or the Pico 4?