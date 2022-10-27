Pico 4: All Available & Upcoming VR Games And Apps

Bytedance’s newest standalone VR headset, Pico 4, has recently launched in Europe, Japan, and South Korea. However, if you look at their website, there is no web interface for the Pico store yet. So we have put together a list of all the games and apps available on the Pico 4 after its launch.
The new VR headset features better specs than the Meta Quest 2 due to its higher resolution, slimmer form factor, and less weight. So far, the Pico 4 has roughly 150 VR games in the store. These include popular VR games and apps like SUPERHOT VR, Space Pirate Trainer, Arizona Sunshine, Virtual Desktop, and more.
More games will make their way onto the Pico 4 as developers update their game to work with the new hardware. The headset features new pancake lenses and haptic feedback, so developers must update their games to work with these features.
Pico 4 users can also easily add any app to their library by going to the app’s official website on the Pico browser. After that, all they need to do is go to the browser settings menu and select Save as Shortcut option. The app will now be saved in the user’s app library.
Upcoming Pico 4 Games
The company has also announced a few games that will make their way to the Pico 4 soon. A coming soon section in the Pico 4 library also lists the following VR games.
- Warhammer 40000: Battle Sister
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution
- Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer
- Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
- Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
- Ruins Magus
- Green Hell VR
- Just Dance VR (Pico exclusive)
Pico 4 Games and Apps Available at Launch
A few notable VR games like Beat Saber are more or less exclusive to the Meta Quest platform. So don’t expect to see them here on this list.
0-9
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed
A
- A Fisherman’s Tale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
- Aery – Broken Memories
- AFFECTED: The Manor
- Aery Dreamscape VR
- Aery VR
- After the Fall
- AGAINST
- All-In-One Sports VR
- All-In-One Summer Sports
- ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos
- Alvo VR
- Anshar 2: Hyperdrive
- Apple TV+
- Apocalypse Rider – 6 DoF
- Archery Land
- Arey Calm Mind VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- ARK-ADE
- ArtPulArchimageaze
- Audio Trip
B
- Bait!
- Bartender VR Simulator
- BATTLESCAR
- Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
- BoomBox
- Bullet Roulette
C
- Cave Digger
- CopyCatFish VR
- Chimera Reader
- Cities: VR
- Clash of Chefs VR
- Cloudlands 2
- ContractorsVR
- Cosmodread
- Crazy Kung Fu
- Crazy World VR
- Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded
- Crisis VRigade
- Cubism
D
- Dance Collider
- Dance Hime
- Death Horizon: Reloaded
- DeathLap
- Deisim
- Demeo Global
- Descent Alps
- Disney+
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Drums Rock
E
- Eleven Assassin
- Eleven Table Tennis
- End Space
- Epic Roller Coasters VR
- Espire
F
- Flying Hero VR
- Fruit Ninja
G
- Gorn
- Green Hell VR
- Gun Club VR
H
- Hangman at Home
- Hitstream Demo
- HitstreamDragon Fist: VR KungFu
- Horror Bar VR
- Hyper Dash INT
I
- Immortal Legacy
- In Death: unchained
J
- Jellyfish
- Jentrix
- Just Hoops
K
- Knockout League
L
- Larcenauts Int
- Last Labyrinth
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- Lost in Abyss
M
- Manny Boxing VR
- Mini Motor Raxing X
- MultiBrush
N
- Nature Treks
- Netflix
O
- OhShape Full Version
- Operation Serpens
- Operation Warcade
P
- Pangman
- Paper Bird
- Paradiddle
- Paramount+
- Party Pumper
- Perhead Arcade 2
- Pico Browser
- Pico Video
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Poly Star VR
- PowerBeatsVR
- Prime Video
- Prison Boss VR
- Puzzling Places
Q
- Quest for Runia
R
- Racket: NX
- Ragnarock
- Raiko’s Fragments
- Rainbow Reactor: Fusion
- Real VR Fishing
- Realms of Eternity
- Rec Room
- Red Matter
- Reflection
- Resist
- Richies Plank Experience
- RicoShooter – Mep 2
- Rocket Skates VR
- RUINSMAGUS
S
- Sam & Max: This Time it’s Virtual
- Sep’s Diner
- Shape It
- Shooty Skies Overdrive
- Shores of Loci
- Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl
- Smash Drums
- SolarBlack
- Solas VR
- Song Beater: Quite my Tempo!
- Song in the Smoke
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Spheres
- Streaming Assistant
- Stride
- SUPERHOT VR
- Swarm
- Sweet Surrender
T
- Tentacular
- The Curios Tale of the Stolen Pets
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- The Rabbit Hole – Neo 2
- The Secret of Retropolis
- Tokyo Chronos
- Touring Karts
- Townscaper VR
- Tribe XR | DJ in VR
- Tsuro – The game of the Path
- Twitch
U
- Ultimechs
V
- Virtual Desktop
- Virtual Fighting Champion
- VirtualSpeech
- Virtuoso
- VoiceRoom Demo
- VR Tourviewer
- V-Speedway
W
- Walkabout: Mini Golf VR
- Wands Alliances
- Warplanes: Battles over Pacific
- Wind Wind
- Wonderglade
X
- X-Fitness
Y
- YouTube
- You, Calligrapher
- Yupitergrad
Z
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
- Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever
Meta Quest alternative
The Pico 4 is a great alternative to the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro. So far, there hasn’t been a standalone VR headset that could compete with the Quest 2. However, that has now changed with the release of the Pico 4 and the upcoming Pico 4 Enterprise.
