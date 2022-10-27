Pico 4: All Available & Upcoming VR Games And Apps

Bytedance’s newest standalone VR headset, Pico 4, has recently launched in Europe, Japan, and South Korea. However, if you look at their website, there is no web interface for the Pico store yet. So we have put together a list of all the games and apps available on the Pico 4 after its launch.

The new VR headset features better specs than the Meta Quest 2 due to its higher resolution, slimmer form factor, and less weight. So far, the Pico 4 has roughly 150 VR games in the store. These include popular VR games and apps like SUPERHOT VR, Space Pirate Trainer, Arizona Sunshine, Virtual Desktop, and more.

More games will make their way onto the Pico 4 as developers update their game to work with the new hardware. The headset features new pancake lenses and haptic feedback, so developers must update their games to work with these features.

Pico 4 users can also easily add any app to their library by going to the app’s official website on the Pico browser. After that, all they need to do is go to the browser settings menu and select Save as Shortcut option. The app will now be saved in the user’s app library.

Upcoming Pico 4 Games

The company has also announced a few games that will make their way to the Pico 4 soon. A coming soon section in the Pico 4 library also lists the following VR games.

Warhammer 40000: Battle Sister

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Ruins Magus

Green Hell VR

Just Dance VR (Pico exclusive)

Pico 4 Games and Apps Available at Launch

A few notable VR games like Beat Saber are more or less exclusive to the Meta Quest platform. So don’t expect to see them here on this list.

0-9

2MD: VR Football Unleashed

A

A Fisherman’s Tale

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time

Aery – Broken Memories

AFFECTED: The Manor

Aery Dreamscape VR

Aery VR

After the Fall

AGAINST

All-In-One Sports VR

All-In-One Summer Sports

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos

Alvo VR

Anshar 2: Hyperdrive

Apple TV+

Apocalypse Rider – 6 DoF

Archery Land

Arey Calm Mind VR

Arizona Sunshine

ARK-ADE

ArtPulArchimageaze

Audio Trip

B

Bait!

Bartender VR Simulator

BATTLESCAR

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

BoomBox

Bullet Roulette

C

Cave Digger

CopyCatFish VR

Chimera Reader

Cities: VR

Clash of Chefs VR

Cloudlands 2

ContractorsVR

Cosmodread

Crazy Kung Fu

Crazy World VR

Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

Crisis VRigade

Cubism

D

Dance Collider

Dance Hime

Death Horizon: Reloaded

DeathLap

Deisim

Demeo Global

Descent Alps

Disney+

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time

Down the Rabbit Hole

Drums Rock

E

Eleven Assassin

Eleven Table Tennis

End Space

Epic Roller Coasters VR

Espire

F

Flying Hero VR

Fruit Ninja

G

Gorn

Green Hell VR

Gun Club VR

H

Hangman at Home

Hitstream Demo

HitstreamDragon Fist: VR KungFu

Horror Bar VR

Hyper Dash INT

I

Immortal Legacy

In Death: unchained

J

Jellyfish

Jentrix

Just Hoops

K

Knockout League

L

Larcenauts Int

Last Labyrinth

Les Mills Bodycombat

Lost in Abyss

M

Manny Boxing VR

Mini Motor Raxing X

MultiBrush

N

Nature Treks

Netflix

O

OhShape Full Version

Operation Serpens

Operation Warcade

P

Pangman

Paper Bird

Paradiddle

Paramount+

Party Pumper

Perhead Arcade 2

Pico Browser

Pico Video

Pixel Ripped 1995

Poly Star VR

PowerBeatsVR

Prime Video

Prison Boss VR

Puzzling Places

Q

Quest for Runia

R

Racket: NX

Ragnarock

Raiko’s Fragments

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion

Real VR Fishing

Realms of Eternity

Rec Room

Red Matter

Reflection

Resist

Richies Plank Experience

RicoShooter – Mep 2

Rocket Skates VR

RUINSMAGUS

S

Sam & Max: This Time it’s Virtual

Sep’s Diner

Shape It

Shooty Skies Overdrive

Shores of Loci

Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl

Smash Drums

SolarBlack

Solas VR

Song Beater: Quite my Tempo!

Song in the Smoke

Space Pirate Trainer

Spheres

Streaming Assistant

Stride

SUPERHOT VR

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

T

Tentacular

The Curios Tale of the Stolen Pets

The Exorcist: Legion VR

The Rabbit Hole – Neo 2

The Secret of Retropolis

Tokyo Chronos

Touring Karts

Townscaper VR

Tribe XR | DJ in VR

Tsuro – The game of the Path

Twitch

U

Ultimechs

V

Virtual Desktop

Virtual Fighting Champion

VirtualSpeech

Virtuoso

VoiceRoom Demo

VR Tourviewer

V-Speedway

W

Walkabout: Mini Golf VR

Wands Alliances

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific

Wind Wind

Wonderglade

X

X-Fitness

Y

YouTube

You, Calligrapher

Yupitergrad

Z

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever

Meta Quest alternative

The Pico 4 is a great alternative to the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro. So far, there hasn’t been a standalone VR headset that could compete with the Quest 2. However, that has now changed with the release of the Pico 4 and the upcoming Pico 4 Enterprise.

Let us know what you think about the Pico 4 after trying out the games and apps in the comment section below.