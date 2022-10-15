How To Play GTA V In VR? [Free Mod]

GTA V is one of the most popular games of its generation. However, the game is also nearly a decade old and starting to show its age. Fortunately, fans of the game can play GTA V in an entirely new way with the R.E.A.L VR Mod by Luke Ross.
Obviously, GTA V is not the only flatscreen game that can be played in VR. For more information, here is a list of all flatscreen games that can be played in VR with native support and mods. Users can also check out our list of the best GTA V mods and how to install them.
Installing the R.E.A.L VR mod can be a little tricky, so we have put together a guide that will help users to play the game in VR.
Things needed for GTA V in VR
- Gaming PC
- VR headset
- USB-C cable
- GTA V on PC
- SteamVR
- Controller (optional)
Settings adjustments
Open GTA V in the normal mode and change a few settings before applying the VR mod. Go to Settings> Camera and change the following settings.
First Person Head Bobbing: Off
Allow Independent Camera Modes: Off
First Person Third Person Cover: On
First Person Vehicle Hood: Off
Settings> Gamepad> Targeting Mode: Free Aim
Graphics adjustments
Users might also need to change their graphical settings to the ones mentioned to get the best performance possible. Go to Settings> Graphics and change the following settings.
Aspect Ratio: must be Auto
Shader Quality: must be either Very High or High
In-Game Depth Of Field Effects: recommended Off
Advanced Graphics> Frame Scaling Mode: must be either 5/2 (x2.500) or 2/1 (x2.000)
Install GTA V R.E.A.L VR Mod
1. Download the R.E.A.L VR Mod from the GitHub Page.
2. Download the Script Hook V to use the VR mod on the latest version of the game.
3. Extract the R.E.A.L VR Mod to GTA V main game folder and replace all the existing files.
Default Game Directories
Steam: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V
Epic Games Store: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\GTAV
Social Club: C:\Program Files\Rockstar Games\Grand Theft Auto V
4. Open the ScriptHookV zip file and extract the ScriptHookV.dll file to the GTA V main game folder.
5. Go to the GTA V main folder and run the RealConfig.bat file.
6. Press H, M, or L to get high, medium, or low graphics in VR.
7. Connect the PC to a VR headset and launch the game.
8. GTA V should now run in VR mode, thanks to the R.E.A.L VR mod.
Note: To run the game using Steam VR, disable the Steam VR theater. Right-click on the game in your Steam library and select Properties. Uncheck ‘Use Desktop Game Theater while Steam VR is active.’
If you are using a Quest VR headset, check out our article on how to connect your headset to a PC. Users can also play Cyberpunk 2077 in VR just like this by following this guide. Let us know your thoughts about playing GTA V with VR in the comment section below.