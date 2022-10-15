How To Play GTA V In VR? [Free Mod]

GTA V is one of the most popular games of its generation. However, the game is also nearly a decade old and starting to show its age. Fortunately, fans of the game can play GTA V in an entirely new way with the R.E.A.L VR Mod by Luke Ross.

Obviously, GTA V is not the only flatscreen game that can be played in VR. For more information, here is a list of all flatscreen games that can be played in VR with native support and mods. Users can also check out our list of the best GTA V mods and how to install them.

Installing the R.E.A.L VR mod can be a little tricky, so we have put together a guide that will help users to play the game in VR.

Things needed for GTA V in VR

Gaming PC

VR headset

USB-C cable

GTA V on PC

SteamVR

Controller (optional)

Settings adjustments

Open GTA V in the normal mode and change a few settings before applying the VR mod. Go to Settings> Camera and change the following settings.

First Person Head Bobbing: Off Allow Independent Camera Modes: Off First Person Third Person Cover: On First Person Vehicle Hood: Off Settings> Gamepad> Targeting Mode: Free Aim

Graphics adjustments

Users might also need to change their graphical settings to the ones mentioned to get the best performance possible. Go to Settings> Graphics and change the following settings.

Aspect Ratio: must be Auto Shader Quality: must be either Very High or High In-Game Depth Of Field Effects: recommended Off Advanced Graphics> Frame Scaling Mode: must be either 5/2 (x2.500) or 2/1 (x2.000)

Install GTA V R.E.A.L VR Mod

1. Download the R.E.A.L VR Mod from the GitHub Page.

2. Download the Script Hook V to use the VR mod on the latest version of the game.

3. Extract the R.E.A.L VR Mod to GTA V main game folder and replace all the existing files.

Default Game Directories Steam: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V Epic Games Store: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\GTAV Social Club: C:\Program Files\Rockstar Games\Grand Theft Auto V

4. Open the ScriptHookV zip file and extract the ScriptHookV.dll file to the GTA V main game folder.

5. Go to the GTA V main folder and run the RealConfig.bat file.

6. Press H, M, or L to get high, medium, or low graphics in VR.

7. Connect the PC to a VR headset and launch the game.

8. GTA V should now run in VR mode, thanks to the R.E.A.L VR mod.

Note: To run the game using Steam VR, disable the Steam VR theater. Right-click on the game in your Steam library and select Properties. Uncheck ‘Use Desktop Game Theater while Steam VR is active.’

If you are using a Quest VR headset, check out our article on how to connect your headset to a PC. Users can also play Cyberpunk 2077 in VR just like this by following this guide. Let us know your thoughts about playing GTA V with VR in the comment section below.