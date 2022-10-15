Facebook Twitter Instagram
How To Play GTA V In VR? [Free Mod]

Replay the campaign in a completely new way.

gta 5 vr mod

GTA V is one of the most popular games of its generation. However, the game is also nearly a decade old and starting to show its age. Fortunately, fans of the game can play GTA V in an entirely new way with the R.E.A.L VR Mod by Luke Ross.

Obviously, GTA V is not the only flatscreen game that can be played in VR. For more information, here is a list of all flatscreen games that can be played in VR with native support and mods. Users can also check out our list of the best GTA V mods and how to install them.

Installing the R.E.A.L VR mod can be a little tricky, so we have put together a guide that will help users to play the game in VR.

Things needed for GTA V in VR

  • Gaming PC
  • VR headset
  • USB-C cable
  • GTA V on PC
  • SteamVR
  • Controller (optional)

Settings adjustments

Open GTA V in the normal mode and change a few settings before applying the VR mod. Go to Settings> Camera and change the following settings.

First Person Head Bobbing: Off
Allow Independent Camera Modes: Off
First Person Third Person Cover: On
First Person Vehicle Hood: Off
Settings> Gamepad> Targeting Mode: Free Aim

Graphics adjustments

Users might also need to change their graphical settings to the ones mentioned to get the best performance possible. Go to Settings> Graphics and change the following settings. 

Aspect Ratio: must be Auto
Shader Quality: must be either Very High or High
In-Game Depth Of Field Effects: recommended Off
Advanced Graphics> Frame Scaling Mode: must be either 5/2 (x2.500) or 2/1 (x2.000)

Install GTA V R.E.A.L VR Mod

1. Download the R.E.A.L VR Mod from the GitHub Page.

gta-v-real-vr-mod-by-luke-ross

2. Download the Script Hook V to use the VR mod on the latest version of the game.

3. Extract the R.E.A.L VR Mod to GTA V main game folder and replace all the existing files.

Default Game Directories

Steam: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V 
Epic Games Store: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\GTAV 
Social Club: C:\Program Files\Rockstar Games\Grand Theft Auto V

4. Open the ScriptHookV zip file and extract the ScriptHookV.dll file to the GTA V main game folder.

gta-v-scripthookv

5. Go to the GTA V main folder and run the RealConfig.bat file.

6. Press H, M, or L to get high, medium, or low graphics in VR.

gta-v-real-vr-mod

7. Connect the PC to a VR headset and launch the game.

8. GTA V should now run in VR mode, thanks to the R.E.A.L VR mod.

Note: To run the game using Steam VR, disable the Steam VR theater. Right-click on the game in your Steam library and select Properties. Uncheck ‘Use Desktop Game Theater while Steam VR is active.’

If you are using a Quest VR headset, check out our article on how to connect your headset to a PC. Users can also play Cyberpunk 2077 in VR just like this by following this guide. Let us know your thoughts about playing GTA V with VR in the comment section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality. Reach out to him at @NalinRawat

