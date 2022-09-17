How To Get Free VR Games For PC & Quest 2?

The Quest 2 VR headset is home to many VR games that users can play without a gaming PC. However, users will have to buy these games from the Quest store and cannot play them on any other platform. Fortunately, the Quest 2 has many free VR games that users can claim from the official store, App Lab, or through sideloading.

Unfortunately, the only free games in the Quest store are limited to short demos. So we will instead focus on VR games that users can grab through alternative means. As the Meta Quest 2 uses a modified android operating system sideloading apps and games through APK files is possible.

Sideloading refers to installing an application package in APK format from a third-party source. However, it would require you to have a developer account, which can be done easily by following the steps below.

Enable developer mode on Quest 2?

1. Go to the Developer dashboard on your PC and log in to your Oculus account.

2. Create an ‘Organisation’ to register yourself.

3. Agree to the terms of service and verify yourself using a credit card or a phone number.

4. Install the Oculus Quest app on your smartphone.

5. Make sure your headset is turned on and connected to the app.

6. Click on the ‘Devices’ option, select ‘Developer Mode,’ and turn it on.

7. Restart your Quest 2 to see the developer mode option in the settings menu.

Free VR Games platform for PC & Quest 2

SideQuest (Free Quest 2 VR games)

Platform: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android.

SideQuest is a third-party app store for VR games for the Meta Quest 2. Here, you can access AppLab and sideload free VR games and applications for Quest 2. SideQuest also features an App Lab section where developers can distribute their apps and games with simple requirements.

Users don’t need a developer account to download VR games from App Lab. Other than App Lab, Sidequest has a massive catalog of VR games, mods, apps, and more. It features many popular VR games, such as Pavlov, Gorilla Tag, BMBF (Beat Saber mod), QuestCraft, and more. However, you will need a developer account to sideload these games.

You can download Sidequest to your PC or smartphone and connect it to your headset. There’s also a SideQuest app that you can download directly to your Quest 2. However, the setup is quite complicated, so you might want to read our guide on how to do it.

FFAIO (Free For All-In-One)

Platform: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android.

FFAIO is a side loader application that can install most VR games from the Quest library to your headset. All you have to do is install the download package that you can find on Reddit.

The application works the same as SideQuest and installs VR games directly to your headset as long as you are connected to your PC. The download package also includes a browser from where you can download free PC VR games.

VRP

Platform: Windows, Mac, Linux.

VRP is another platform for downloading VR games for PC and Quest 2. It’s a Rclone browser that gives you access to their servers from where you can download VR games. They also have some homebrew VR games and the older versions of Quest 2 games.

However, it doesn’t have an in-built installer for Quest 2. So to install VR games on your headset, you would need to manually download the game and install it using a side loader. You can use Rookie’s Sideloader, which comes with its download package.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.