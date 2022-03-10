“Maraan” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

“Maraan” is a new upcoming Tamil action film starring the super talented actor Dhanush and directed by Karthick Naren. Dhanush plays an investigative journalist in what seems to be an epic action thriller flick. Now that sounds great and all, but where will you be watching the movie?

The answer is right at home. That’s right, the studio has forgone a theatrical release and is opting straight for an OTT release on March 11, 2022, instead. Now we will discuss which streaming platform has bagged the rights to stream this highly anticipated movie.

This action thriller is not the only major release hitting us that day. Baahubali’s Prabhas’ latest flick, “Radhe Shyam,” is also released on the same day. You can check it out right here. Now let’s go over which OTT platform Dhanush’s flick is releasing.

Will ‘Maraan’ be on Netflix?

Image Credit: Sathya Jyothi Films

Netflix boasts the largest catalog among all the other OTT platforms. Although it has certainly beefed up its collection of Indian films, this new one will not be a part of that collection, unfortunately.

Will ‘Maraan’ be on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the action thriller is not making its way to Amazon Prime Video either. One of the major releases coming to it is Upload Season 2. The first season came out back in 2020, and fans are now finally about to see the next installment of the acclaimed TV show.

Will ‘Maraan’ be on Disney+ Hotstar?

Yes, the film will have its straight to OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. This is Dhanush’s second film in a row that has made it to Hotstar. The first one being “Atrangi Re,” the Hindi language romantic film. So make sure to have a subscription to the service if you’re planning to watch his new film as well. Furthermore, the movie will be released at 5 pm on March 11, 2022.

This concludes with our guide on the movie. What are your thoughts and expectations regarding this upcoming film? Feel free to let us know your views in the comments section below.