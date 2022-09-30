HBO’s The Last Of Us Characters | Who’s Playing Who?

We fans await The Last of Us series to premiere on HBO. Meanwhile, we also wonder if the actors playing the roles of their beloved The Last of Us characters will do justice to the role they’re playing. While we won’t be able to ascertain that before the series’ arrival, we can see from the first trailer that the creators are doing an amazing job with the series.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Furthermore, for the fans of The Last of Us who aren’t familiar with the actors playing their favorite The Last of Us characters, here we are, with an introduction to the cast of the upcoming HBO series and the actors in The Last of Us series. And while we can go on and on about how The Last of Us made an impact in the gaming industry and how we see survival games, let’s quickly jump to the part of who’s playing who on HBO’s The Last of Us.

The Last of Us characters – Who’s playing who?

1. Joel Miller – Pedro Pascal

One of the main characters and one of the most beloved The Last of Us characters, Joel Miller, will be portrayed by Pedro Pascal. If you’re up with what’s latest in the entertainment industry, we’re pretty sure you’re familiar with the name Pedro Pascal.

However, for those of you who aren’t aware, in recent years, Pedro Pascal has become Hollywood’s most sought-after actor. Having worked on series like Game of Thrones, Narcos, and The Mandalorian, we’re sure Pedro will do justice to Joel’s character, the one this beautiful character deserves.

Moreover, if you’re keen to learn more about Pedro Pascal and his works before The Last of Us arrives on HBO in 2023, might we suggest watching The Mandalorian on Disney+ and Narcos on Netflix? In Narcos, Pedro takes on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña and bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

2. Ellie Williams – Bella Ramsey

While many fans might not be familiar with Bella Ramsey; however, Game of Thrones fans will remember her as the young and fierce Lyanna Mormont. The young English actor has only been acting since 2016, but that hasn’t stopped her from making a name for herself. Taking on roles like Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch, Bella Ramsey has surely made a mark.

Furthermore, apart from the TV series mentioned, the actor has also taken on as a voice actor in the hit British sci-fi series Doctor Who, along with Hilda. Coming to the topic of interest as to whether Bella Ramsey will be able to take on the role of Ellie Williams, only time will tell. Meanwhile, we’re rooting for Bella!

3. Tommy Miller – Gabriel Luna

Best known for portraying Robbie Reyes, aka Ghost Rider, on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Gabriel Luna is a worthy addition to the cast of The Last of Us. As for how the character plays the role of Joel’s brother Tommy Miller remains to be seen. Whether the actor brings on his own charm to the already loved character of Naughty Dog’s hit survival game or portrays the character as seen in video games.

Meanwhile, in addition to his role on Agents of SHIELD, Gabriel Luna also has roles ranging from Rev-9 in Terminator, Tony Bravo in Matador, and Paco Contreras in Wicked City.

4. Tess Servopoulos – Anna Torv

The Australian actress best known for her role as FBI agent Olivia Dunham on the sci-fi series Fringe, Anna Torv, is one good actor. Meanwhile, if there’s one thing that Anna Torv has become famous for among her fans is her voice. As for The Last of Us series on HBO, it’s not yet known how many episodes will feature the character of Tess Servopoulos. Being a supporting character, we’re betting on not as many episodes as other characters.

Interestingly, we hope that with the acting skill set that Anna Torv possess, the actor will be able to do justice to the character of Tess, no less than what the fans of Naughty Dog’s award winning The Last of Us fans expect.

5. Marlene – Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge, best known for her broadway musicals from the likes of Jesus Christ Superstar to Spamalot, will be portraying the role of Marlene in the upcoming The Last of Us series. While the actress and singer has made a name by performing on broadway shows, the actress has also made a name by giving her voice to characters in major game franchise. For instance, Merle Dandridge voiced the character of Alyx Vance in Half-Life 2.

For those unaware, Merle Dandridge is the person behind the voice of Marlene in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. This is sure to make things interesting as to how the actress approaches the role of Marlene in the upcoming series, given she’s previously portrayed the character for the hit franchise.

6. Bill – Nick Offerman

From Fargo to Parks and Recreation to Making It to We’re the Millers to The Founder, the list goes on. Nick Offerman replaced Con O’Niell to play Bill in the upcoming The Last of Us series in 2023. While Offerman has done a variety of roles in his vast career, we’re sure the actor is the better choice to play Bill in The Last of Us series.

As for whether the actor will do justice to the character of Bill, we’re very optimistic about that. For those unaware, Nick Offerman’s role in Fargo had even got him the nomination for the Critic’s Choice Television Award for best supporting character in a movie/miniseries.

7. Henry – Lamar Johnson

Another fan loved character from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, Henry, will be portrayed by Lamar Johnson. The actor who is known for Native Son, The Hate U Give, Your Honor and Kings, is confident that fans would love the upcoming series on HBO.

Furthermore, we know that the show will take on a few different turns in contrast to how things go in the game’s story. Meaning we might get to see a bit more of Henry on the series as we did on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us.

Lastly, since you’re familiar with the cast of The Last of Us and which roles each will be portraying, do tell us which casting do you think is on point and what do you expect from the upcoming series on HBO.