1923: Release Schedule, Cast, & Everything About The Yellowstone prequel

With a two-hour action-packed season launch on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Yellowstone made its fifth season debut. This marked the series’ highest overnight debut to date. The Season 5 premiere received a total audience of 12.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers, a double-digit rise across all segments. Thus, the publicity surrounding Yellowstone naturally draws attention to 1923, which is preparing to grab viewers’ attention with its all-star cast and the same kind of drama we are used to seeing in Sheridan’s works as another generation of Duttons struggles to endure economic hardship, illness, and drought in the untamed Mountain West of the early 20th century. Here is a list of everything you need to know about the show.

1923: Release schedule

You can watch a special preview of #1923TV tonight on @ParamountNet, after an all-new episode of @Yellowstone. It all starts at 8/7c. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/gcROmHVdVL — 1923 Official (@1923official) December 18, 2022

The sitcom made its debut on Paramount+ for US and Canadian viewers on December 18, 2022, improving the countdown to Christmas a tiny bit. For those watching in the UK, the series will air the following day, with episodes available from 7 am ET. Although no additional global debut dates have been announced, 1923 is expected to have two seasons, each with eight episodes. The remaining seven episodes of Season 1 will release weekly on the streaming service. Check out the release schedule below:

Episode 1: December 18

Episode 2: January 1

Episode 3: January 8

Episode 4: January 15

Episode 5: January 22

Episode 6: January 29

Episode 7: February 5

Episode 8: February 12



What is the plot of 1923?

James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) established the family ranch in Montana forty years ago. But James died ten years later, in 1893, while pursuing horse thieves. His brother Jacob (Harrison Ford) now runs the ranch with the help of his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), nephew John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and John’s son Jack. This is how we meet a new generation of Duttons who are making a life for themselves in Paradise Valley, which is far from paradise.

1923, like Yellowstone, follows the Dutton family as they fight for land and power within the family. The series will center on real-life issues Americans faced, such as the end of Prohibition, the impending Great Depression, and an increase in cattle thieving. In addition, the series will include some historical narrative elements that are still relevant today, such as the occurrence of a pandemic.

Cast

The cast of 1923 is stellar, with legendary actor Harrison Ford playing Jacob Dutton, brother of James Dutton and current patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. Helen Mirren, who plays Cara Dutton, the fierce matriarch of the Dutton family, co-stars with him as his wife. Other cast members include James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Jacob Dutton’s oldest nephew, and right-hand man. Marley Shelton plays Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and mother of Darren Mann’s Jack Dutton.

Brandon Sklenar will play the role of Spencer, Jacob’s other nephew. Timothy Dalton, the brilliant British actor, is set to play Donald Whitfield, a strong, self-assured man who exudes wealth and the lack of compassion required to obtain it. Jerome Flynn will play Banner Creighton, the chief of the neighborhood sheepmen with a Scottish accent. Other cast members include Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brian Geraghty as Zane, Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, and Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary.

Other Yellowstone spinoffs in the work

6666

6666 (pronounced “four sixes”) is another spinoff that appears to take place concurrently with Yellowstone, as opposed to Yellowstone’s other numerically-named spinoffs, which are grounded in various historical eras. The series was first teased in February 2021, prior to the fourth season of Yellowstone, and was described as “a place where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

6666 will depart from the Montana plot to tell the story of an actual ranch with the same name in West Texas. The eponymous ranch first appeared in Yellowstone’s fourth season, when Jimmy (Jefferson White), a well-liked character, was assigned to work there. This sparked widespread speculation that Jimmy would play a significant role in the spinoff. But no further details have been revealed.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story

This is an 1883 spinoff that was announced in May 2022. But unlike other spinoffs, the main protagonist is not a Dutton. It is based on Bass Reeves, a true Wild West lawman who will be the main subject of the show. Bass Reeves was the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi River. It has also been suggested that he inspired the character of the Lone Ranger. David Oyelowo, best known for his role as Malcolm X in Selma, will play Reeves.

What are your expectations of this spinoff series? Do you think 1923 will do justice to Yellowstone? Let us know in the comments down below.