Who Will Daemon Targaryen Marry Next In House Of The Dragon?

*****Warning: Major spoiler ahead******

House of the Dragon episodes are becoming increasingly intense each week, and it appears that this trend will continue. We’ve now reached the midpoint of the season. And the next time we see Rhaenyra, Alicent, and the other characters, they’ll be much older – many of them will be played by different actors. Between the fifth and sixth episodes, there is a 10-year time leap. And we are sure things will be substantially different in Westeros starting next week.

As seen in the House of the Dragon Episode 6 teaser, not only will Alicent and King Viserys’ children Aegon and Helaena be older, but we’ll also meet new members of the family. These include Alicent and Viserys’ children, Aemond and Daeron, as well as Rhaenyra and Laenor’s children, Lucerys, Jacaerys, and Joffrey. The teaser strongly implies that Rhaenyra’s three sons are not Laenor’s, which will be interesting to watch play out.

There’s a lot to process in fans who wonder what’s next for Daemon. Though he doesn’t appear much in the clip, we do see him with Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). So, what’s cooking between them? Did they end up marrying each other?

Did Daemon end up marrying Laena in House of the Dragon?

We did see Daemon and Laena flirt with each other at Rhaenyra and Laenor’s wedding in House of the Dragon Episode 5. Remember, Daemon’s first wife, Rhea Royce, is no longer alive after he killed her with a rock in the most recent episode; thus he is free to wed once more. Daemon does marry Laena next in Fire & Blood. He is expelled despite of his plans to take over Runestone now that Rhea is gone, and he turns his attention to Laena.

Daemon and Laena end up having two daughters, Baela and Rhaena, whom they eventually marry off to two of Rhaenyra and Laenor’s sons. Unfortunately, Laena, along with her and Daemon’s third child, a baby boy, dies in childbirth. With Laena out of the picture, Daemon has the opportunity to pursue Rhaenyra’s hand in marriage once again. But, given that Rhaenyra is still wedded to Laenor, what will Daemon do? You’ll just have to wait and see!