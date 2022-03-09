“Upload” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Critically-acclaimed TV show “Upload” was released back in 2020. Season 1 of the series had fans hooked with the mix of a fantastic plot and a great cast. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter about when will ‘Upload’ season 2 be released. The wait for it will finally be over as it will be released this week.

To be precise, the second season of the series will arrive on March 11, 2022. There are many great titles lined up for release on the said date; also, you might be confused about its release time. However, considering it is a big name, you can expect it around 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (Time).

Contrary to the inaugural season, the series will feature fewer episodes. Rumors suggest that it will only feature seven episodes, three lesser than the foremost season.

Regardless, you still need to know where to watch Upload online. So in the next section of our streaming guide, let’s shed some light on it.

Where to watch ‘Upload’ season 2 online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The new season of the mystery sci-fi series will follow in the footsteps of the previous one. In simple terms, it means you will be able to watch Upload season 2 online on Amazon Prime Video. Fortunately, thanks to a free trial offered by the streaming service, you can watch it online as well.

While we were at Prime Video, it was also confirmed that the “God Of War” TV show is in the works under the banner of the streaming service. It is undoubtedly great news for fans of the renowned game series.

What is ‘Upload’ about?

There is a chance that you might be aware of what the Prime Video TV show flaunts. If that’s the case, here is the official synopsis of the same.

“A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real-world handler), questions about his death arise.”

Once you have watched the inaugural season of the series, feel free to share your thoughts. Upload season 2 as well. To do so, you can rely on our comments section below.