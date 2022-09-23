Kim Kardashian Vies For The Iron Throne In A New ‘House Of The Dragon’ Parody Video

The critically acclaimed and enthusiastically received Game of Thrones prequel had its HBO Max debut last month. House Of The Dragon chronicles the Targaryen dynasty at the height of their power, illustrating the lead-up to a war. It begins roughly 200 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game Of Thrones.

The show begins with King Viserys naming his daughter Rhaenyra the successor to the coveted Iron Throne. Due to the franchise’s success and durability, The Iron Throne became a symbol of pop culture. And House Of The Dragon reignited interest in the Game Of Thrones universe.

In TV shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy, several representations of the Iron Throne have been ridiculed because it serves as the ultimate emblem of authority throughout the series. Currently, a family that is almost as well-known as the Targaryens is attempting to seize the coveted Iron Throne.

Kim Kardashian takes the Iron Throne in a House Of The Dragon spoof

Now, in a parody of House Of The Dragon, ‘The Targashians,’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim Kardashian competes with James Corden and the Jenners for the Iron Throne. In the parody, Corden and Kardashian are depicted as siblings, just like Daenerys and Viserys Targaryen.

In his role as King Keith Targashian, Corden swears to rule with love and peace while pardoning Grayson Lannister. But the reality TV star foils his intentions when she conveniently appears bearing Lannister’s head on a spike, the show’s trademark method of killing characters.

The hottest new family in all the Seven Kingdoms is… The Targashians! @kardashianshulu @KimKardashian @KrisJenner @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/mqgaFupd9P — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 22, 2022

The Game of Thrones series has frequently been parodied on popular comedy shows like Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. With its own huge House Of The Dragon spoof starring an A-list celebrity, the series appears to be following in the footsteps of its predecessor in terms of cultural significance.

The spoof testifies to the show’s success, which is impressive given that it has only shown five episodes. If House Of The Dragon can maintain its pace, the pop culture comparisons are unlikely to cease.