House Of The Dragon Average Viewership Per Episode Revealed

The Game of Thrones spinoff series premiered on HBO a month ago. House of the Dragon dramatizes House Targaryen’s history 200 years before its parent series. The cast of House of the Dragon includes Doctor Who’s Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Fabien Frankel, as well as Paddy Considine as King Viserys.

The split reaction to Game of Thrones season 8 raised concerns that the controversial final season might drive fans off future spinoffs. But that hasn’t been the case with House of the Dragon. The premiere drew a record-breaking audience for an HBO series debut and was quickly renewed for a second season. The audience for House of the Dragon season 1 has fluctuated with each of its five episodes thus far. But it has remained consistently sizable.

House of the Dragon Average Viewership revealed

Now, a new report reveals just how massive the prequel’s audience has been. According to Variety, the first five episodes of House of the Dragon averaged 29 million viewers. The figure was derived by combining Nielsen ratings with streaming viewing on HBO Max and other platforms.

House of the Dragon episode 5 witnessed a 3% rise in viewership from the previous episode, in addition to averaging 29 million viewers every episode. According to Nielsen, 2.576 million people watched the most recent episode on cable alone. It is 4% more than the previous episode’s 2.474 million viewers.

The premiere of House of the Dragon drew almost 10 million people across all platforms. And Episode 2 exceeded it with 10.2 million viewers. Though episode 3 (which aired over Labor Day weekend) experienced a dramatic drop in cable viewing.

Halfway through season 1, House of the Dragon appears to have a core following comparable to Game of Thrones, according to cable and streaming statistics. However, there is going to be a 10-year time leap in episode 6. And the show’s younger stars, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke respectively. It will be interesting to see if the show retains its viewership with these huge historical and casting changes.