Is It Possible To Watch “The Fame Game” For Free Online?

“The Fame Game” is a new thriller starring the massively popular actress Madhuri Dixit. She plays a fictional legendary actress who goes missing, which leads to many revelations about her seemingly normal life.

If you’re in the mood for a good thriller, then this show is perfect for you. But that begs the question, where can you stream it online? You will find the answer to that below, along with how to watch it for free. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘The Fame Game’ online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The show is an original production by Netflix itself. So it’s no surprise the eight-part series will be coming exclusively to Netflix only. As for its release date, it will be coming to Netflix on February 25, 2022. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

Can i watch ‘The Fame Game’ for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the show’s platform, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are specific ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

2. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99. 3. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

3. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What is ‘The Fame Game’ about?

The show is about a fictional actress Anamika Pandey, portrayed as the most popular Bollywood artist. But soon, the legendary actress disappears without a trace, and the authorities race against time to find her at all costs.

While the show might sound like an average crime thriller, it does have a unique aspect to it. As investigators learn more about her, they uncover darker parts of her seemingly spotless life. It looks like the series will also deal with the murky life of a superstar, along with being a mystery thriller.

That’s all we have for this article. We hope you now have a better idea of where to watch the series online and how to do it for free. Let us know your thoughts and expectations regarding the show in the comments.