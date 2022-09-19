iPhone 14 Pro Cameras Are Visibly Shaking When You Open Social Media Apps!

It’s not even two weeks since Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup. The eye-catching iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are worthy of actually being called an upgrade. But iPhone 14 Pro buyers are facing a camera shaking problem with the device.

It is not a small issue as forums are filled with users complaining about the iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem when they use cameras in third-party apps. However, the camera shaking issue doesn’t occur for some users when they try to use the camera app. It occurs only when you try to use the camera while using apps like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

It is extremely frustrating if you spend over $1000 on a new iPhone 14 Pro and its camera starts acting up. YouTuber Luke Miani experienced the camera shaking issue with his iPhone 14 Pro while he was testing the camera.

You can hear the rattling in the video above. OIS cameras have physically movable lenses to keep them stable, even if the phone is shaky. The rattling issue in the iPhone 14 Pro is happening as the lens physically moves rapidly.

In the past, Apple has warned users not to mount iPhones on bikes because the shaking could damage the OIS cameras lens. But now, it is probably a software glitch breaking iPhone 14 Pro cameras.

This issue is widespread in the 48-megapixel lens that comes with OIS. After the incident, there was actual damage to the focus properties of the lens. It couldn’t focus on the subject and became unusable after that.

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

Luke Miani took the unit back to the Apple Store, where they replaced it with a new one. That seemed to not have the camera shaking issue like the previous unit. However, Luke is just one among the many who have noticed this camera issue with their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There is even a TikTok video that shows how the camera lends starts going jittery when the user opens it.

If you notice the same issue with your new iPhone 14 Pro, don’t ignore it. Luke Miani’s camera became unusable after just five hours, and he had to get a replacement. If you see any such issue, make a prompt visit to the Apple Store and get it replaced. Some users say that this issue is fixable by relating a software update.