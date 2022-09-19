Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch Will Have A Huge 45mm Screen: Here’s A Look At It

The OnePlus Watch released back in 2020, didn’t get a great response. Reviewers were quite hesitant to recommend it, and OnePlus didn’t seem really confident about the segment either. However, the brand is still persistent in making a successful smartwatch with its Nord lineup.

OnePlus announced on Twitter that it will launch another watch soon. And according to leaks, it has a great set of features. Along with great specs, the OnePlus Nord watch is also expected to launch at an affordable price.

Oneplus Nord watch specs

The OnePlus Nord series is actively getting popular for its attractive pricing and feature set. Along with smartphones, the company is slowly getting into the accessories territory. OnePlus has already launched its OnePlus Nord TWS buds, which are currently priced at Rs 2799. Now, we’ll soon get to see the OnePlus Nord watch in all its glory.

OnePlus Nord Watch

AMOLED 45.2 mm, 368*448 pixels

60Hz

105 Fitness Modes

Women Health Feature

10 days battery#OnePlus #OnePlusNordWatch pic.twitter.com/PnO7023YH3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 19, 2022

The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to include features such as a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and a blood oxygen monitor. It is expected to pack a huge 1.39-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 368*448 resolution and a 60hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord watch will have a 402-mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor, among other things. The watch also has around 105 fitness modes for your workout.

The smartwatches in the budget segment already have a lot of competition with brands like Realme and Amazfit. So in order to be successful, the Nord watch needs to be even more aggressively priced, along with great features. What are your thoughts about the upcoming wearable from Oneplus? Comment down below.