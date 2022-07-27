Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ Gets A Spin- off

A new film based on The Gray Man is already in the works on Netflix. The action film debuted on the streaming service on July 22. It is the most expensive blockbuster project the company has ever produced. The film was directed by Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. It follows Sierra Six (Gosling), a member of a shadowy CIA-created organization that hires convicts to be trained as assassins. When a mission goes wrong, he accidentally uncovers secrets that expose the new CIA director (Page) and flees. While the villainous former agent Lloyd Hansen (Evans) tracks him down by any means.

The Gray Man gets a spin-off

The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return!



A spin-off is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/avtawpRB7F — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2022

Today, just four days after the release of The Gray Man, Netflix made a major announcement. In addition to The Gray Man 2, they will make a spinoff film set in the Gray Man universe. The film will be written by Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who have previously worked with Netflix on 6 Underground and Spiderhead.

So far, Netflix has not revealed which characters or elements from The Gray Man will be carried over into the new film. However, there are numerous options to consider. There is a large cast of characters in the film who deserve their spinoff or prequel. It includes de Armas’ agent Dani Miranda and Jessica Henwick’s agent Suzanne Brewer, as well as Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard’s characters. They were the former heads of the Sierra program. The film also introduced an honorable mercenary, played by Tamil cinema icon Dhanush, who could provide an opportunity for them to create a more Bollywood-inflected spinoff.

It appears that a sequel to The Gray Man will follow de Armas’ character. However, the actor recently stated that she does not want to be labeled as an action star, especially given her upcoming role in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. It appears unlikely that she would take a fourth-action role on such a short notice. So the filmmakers may choose to pursue one of their other available options.