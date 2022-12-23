How To Install MIUI 14 On Xiaomi, Redmi & POCO Devices?

Xiaomi has recently released the MIUI 14 based on Android 13. However, the update is only available in China, with the global release scheduled for early 2023. Due to this, many users would have to wait until next year for the new operating system update. However, there is a way to install MIUI 14 on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices.

The only catch here is that, for now, the update can only be applied to a rooted device. Fortunately, the update is rolling out to a few Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. Currently, more than 30 devices can install the beta version of MIUI 14: all of which have been listed below.

Devices that can install Beta

Xiaomi Devices With MIUI 14 Beta

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX Fold

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

Mi 11 Ultra / Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11X / Pro

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Mi 10S

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Mi Pad 5 Pro

Mi Pad 5

Redmi Devices With MIUI 14 Beta

Redmi K50 / Pro

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K40S /

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 12 Pro / Pro+ / Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 11T Pro / Pro+

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

POCO Devices

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X4 GT

POCO X3 GT

How to install MIUI 14?

1. To install MIUI 14, users will need to have TWRP or OrangeFox custom recovery available on their devices. Then they would need to download the beta update suitable for your smartphone model. Users can download the update from MIUI Downloader.

2. Shut down your smartphone. Enter recovery mode by holding the volume up and power key together.

3. If you are switching ROMs, then you need to format your device. Once the recovery mode opens, select Wipe > Advanced Wipe. Enable the Dalvik/ART cache and Data options. Then Swipe at the bottom of the screen for a wipe.

4. Go back to the main menu and select Install. Find and select the MIUI 14 file you downloaded and select the Swipe to confirm Flash option.

5. After installing the ROM, select the Wipe Dalvik option. Go back to the main menu and select Advanced > Use Magisk to patch Boot.

6. Finally, select the Reboot System option and enjoy MIUI 14 on your Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO device.

