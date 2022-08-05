List Of Xiaomi Devices That Will Get Android 13 Update: Did Yours Make The Cut?

If you own a Xiaomi device and want to know if it will receive the Android 13 update, we’ve compiled a list of all Xiaomi devices that will be getting the Android 13 update. Android 13 has almost reached the end of its testing phase, and the stable update of the same will be rolled out soon on supported Android devices.
The update brings numerous quality of life improvements and features over Android 12. If you want to know more, read our Android 13 Beta coverage.
Android 13 Update For Xiaomi Devices
For starters, Xiaomi’s update policy states that every device launched after September 2021 will get three major Android updates and four years of security patches.
- Mi 10S
- Mi 11 / 11i
- Mi 11 Pro / 11 Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X / Pro
- Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge
- Xiaomi 11T / Pro
- Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G
- Xiaomi 12S / Pro / Dimensity Edition
- Xiaomi 12 / 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12 Pro / 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 12X / 12X Pro (India variant)
- Xiaomi 12T / 12T Pro
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2
- Xiaomi CIVI / CIVI S
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Series
Android 13 Update For Redmi Devices
- Redmi Note 8 2021 (Maybe)
- POCO C40 / C40+ (Maybe)
- Redmi 10 / Prime / 2022 / Prime 2022
- Redmi 10 5G / Prime+ 5G
- Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)
- Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 / NFC / 11S / Pro 4G / Pro 5G /Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro
- Redmi Note 11T /11 5G/4G / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+ / 11 SE
- Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro+ / Gaming /K40S
- Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming / K50i /K50i Pro /Redmi K50S / Redmi K50S Pro.
Android 13 Update for POCO devices
- POCO F3 / GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- POCO X4 GT / X4 GT Pro
- POCO F4 / F4 Pro / F4 GT
- POCO M3 Pro 5G
- POCO M4 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 4G
List of Xiaomi Devices that won’t get Android 13
- Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- POCO F2 Pro
- Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra
- Mi 10T / Pro
- Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power
- Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30 4G / 5G / Ultra / K30i 5G / Racing
- POCO X3 / NFC
- POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro
- Mi 10 Lite / Youth Edition
- Mi 10i / 10T Lite
- Mi Note 10 Lite
Amidst tons of Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO models, it is possible that we may have missed some devices. If your Xiaomi device was launched after September 2021, chances are, it will get Android 13.
Is your Xiaomi device eligible for the Android 13 update? How has your experience been with Xiaomi in terms of security and major updates? Let us know in the comments section below.