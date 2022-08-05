List Of Xiaomi Devices That Will Get Android 13 Update: Did Yours Make The Cut?

If you own a Xiaomi device and want to know if it will receive the Android 13 update, we’ve compiled a list of all Xiaomi devices that will be getting the Android 13 update. Android 13 has almost reached the end of its testing phase, and the stable update of the same will be rolled out soon on supported Android devices.

The update brings numerous quality of life improvements and features over Android 12. If you want to know more, read our Android 13 Beta coverage.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

For starters, Xiaomi’s update policy states that every device launched after September 2021 will get three major Android updates and four years of security patches.

Mi 10S

Mi 11 / 11i

Mi 11 Pro / 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X / Pro

Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11T / Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12S / Pro / Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 / 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro / 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12X / 12X Pro (India variant)

Xiaomi 12T / 12T Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2

Xiaomi CIVI / CIVI S

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Redmi Note 8 2021 (Maybe)

POCO C40 / C40+ (Maybe)

Redmi 10 / Prime / 2022 / Prime 2022

Redmi 10 5G / Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 / NFC / 11S / Pro 4G / Pro 5G /Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T /11 5G/4G / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+ / 11 SE

Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro+ / Gaming /K40S

Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming / K50i /K50i Pro /Redmi K50S / Redmi K50S Pro.

POCO F3 / GT

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 GT / X4 GT Pro

POCO F4 / F4 Pro / F4 GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M4 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 4G

List of Xiaomi Devices that won’t get Android 13

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G / 5G / Ultra / K30i 5G / Racing

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

Mi 10 Lite / Youth Edition

Mi 10i / 10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite

Amidst tons of Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO models, it is possible that we may have missed some devices. If your Xiaomi device was launched after September 2021, chances are, it will get Android 13.

Is your Xiaomi device eligible for the Android 13 update? How has your experience been with Xiaomi in terms of security and major updates? Let us know in the comments section below.