Over 22 Million Content Pieced Wiped In November 2022: Meta

Facebook and Instagram are popular social platforms with billions of audiences. But that makes it a hotspot for objectionable content to run rampant because of the sheer size of the audience. Meta has improved a lot of kinks in its policies to tackle such content and take appropriate action to offer a better experience to the users.

Business Insider published a report about the staggering amount of content that Meta had to remove from Facebook and Instagram. 22 million is a “baffling” number, and it highlights the amount of objectionable that is published on these social platforms. Make note that these numbers are only for the month of November only.

Why did Meta remove these content pieces?

In the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms that have more than 5 million users must publish monthly compliance reports. Meta removed the content because it violated the company’s policy regarding the type of content admissible on the platform. Meta removed 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook.

For Instagram, that number stood at 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies. Clearly, Facebook had more content violations, almost five times more than Instagram. This could be primarily due to Facebook’s enormous user base. However, it is hard to see that the users continue to violate the social media platform’s policies. One reason for this could also be the lack of awareness of what the rules are or sheer ignorance.

From November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports, while Instagram received 2,368 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. Facebook users have also reported a number of account hacking incidents this year. Meta guided them to use platform-specific tools to recover their account and download all their data.

Meta disclosed: “We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos, or comments) we take action on to go against our standards.” The action could be as simple as covering the media if it is unsuitable for all audiences or removing the content altogether.