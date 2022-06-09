How To Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 On Netflix For Free?

The critically acclaimed and fan-loved crime saga of the Shelby family, Peaky Blinders, is soon going to release its season 6 on Netflix. If you came looking for a way to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix for free or at a minimal cost, we’re here to suggest to you the ways you can do so.

While many of the fans who’ve followed Peaky Blinders Season 6 on BBC1 and using BBC iPlayer are already familiar with how the story unfolds. We also ran weekly stories on season 6 when it first aired, along with how to watch guides. That being said, now that the Shelby boys are coming to Netflix with Season 6, we are sure many of you are looking forward to it, even watching it a second time. In view of this, let’s take a look at how you can watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix for free or at a minimal cost.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: How to watch for free on Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will release on Netflix on Friday, June 10th, 2022. As for the part about how to watch season 6 for free, there are certain data plans you can avail yourself of to make sure you have a working subscription to Netflix.

For Indian users, Jio offers a free Netflix subscription as part of its monthly data plan to its prepaid and JioFiber users. The Jio prepaid plan, including a free Netflix subscription, starts from ₹399; as for the JioFiber users, the plan including a free Netflix subscription starts from ₹1499. In addition, Vodafone users can also claim a free Netflix subscription with their Vi Redx monthly plan of ₹1099.

On the other hand, if you’re situated in the USA, things will be different; however, you’ll still be able to get a free Netflix subscription to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix. In the US, Netflix is still offering a month-long free trial to new users. However, if you’re not a late bloomer to Netflix, there are other ways to get a free Netflix subscription to watch the final season of Peaky Blinders. Verizon users can avail a year-long subscription to Netflix with the Fios package. In case you’re not a Verizon user, don’t worry; T-Mobile users can also enjoy a Netflix subscription on plans as low as $8.99 with a basic Netflix subscription to $13.99 with a standard Netflix subscription.

With that out of the way, we’ve come to the end of this edition of how to watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix for almost free of cost. Given all the above information, if you have any doubts or concerns regarding the above information, do let us know your thoughts.