WhatsApp Is Releasing A New ‘Author’ Feature In Message Info

Whatsapp is releasing a new tool that provides further information about the author of an outgoing message. The feature is now rolling out on WhatsApp business beta for Android iOS, and desktop.

This new feature is marked compatible with WhatsApp business beta for android 2.22.13.10 and WhatsApp business beta for ios 22.12.0.73.

You might have to sit out a few updates to get your hands on it. Although it’s unlikely that it’ll even make its way to standard WhatsApp accounts.

Author message info will help WhatsApp business users

Image Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the multi-device experience. Businesses that use the WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and desktop can now see new information about their outgoing messages. That is if they have multiple devices attached to the same account.

With this new feature, You’ll be able to read the name of the device from which the message was sent every time you send a message through WhatsApp Business. Furthermore, when multiple devices are linked to the same account, the function is more effective.

Users will be able to read the device as well as the author’s name in the message info every time they send a text from their WhatsApp business account.

However, to protect your privacy, WhatsApp has taken certain measures. The author’s details will only be visible to people who are connected to your WhatsApp account. According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out this feature to businesses with more activations scheduled in the coming weeks.

To summarise, we can say that the function is extremely dependable and will be beneficial to users. Speaking of new features, WhatsApp recently rolled out an update for the standard accounts, which includes emoji reactions, 2GB file sharing, and the ability to add 512 people in a group call.

The features were first tested in beta and then rolled out to a few users. Do you own a business account? will this new feature help increase your productivity? Let us know in the comments down below.